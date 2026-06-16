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▶ The Media Treats Lebanon Like a Separate War. Iran Never Has.

Coverage of Israel’s operations in Lebanon often frames the conflict as a stand-alone confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah. That framing misses the bigger picture.

For decades, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has armed, funded, and trained Hezbollah, transforming it into Tehran’s most powerful proxy and turning Lebanese territory into another front in its campaign against Israel. Hezbollah’s rocket arsenal, cross-border attack tunnels, drone capabilities, and underground military infrastructure did not appear in a vacuum. They are part of Iran’s long-term regional strategy.

So when Hezbollah launches explosive drones at Israeli troops or fires rockets toward civilians in northern Israel, this is not merely a border dispute. It is Iran’s proxy war playing out from Lebanese soil.

Israel is working to dismantle that terrorist infrastructure while also pursuing direct peace talks with Lebanon. Those two facts can both be true. Israel’s fight is not with the Lebanese people. It is with the Iranian-backed terror army embedded inside their country.

The same Iranian escalation is being felt far beyond Beirut. Recent attacks on U.S. forces and assets in the Gulf show that Iran’s campaign is regional, not local.

But too often, media coverage treats Israel’s response as the central problem while the IRGC fades into the background.

Peace is not possible while Iran continues using proxies to attack Israel and destabilize the region.

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