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▶ Why Is Variety Turning a D-List Actress Into an Anti-Israel Cause?

Why did Variety post about Melissa Barrera five separate times in a single day?

That question says a lot about the way entertainment media increasingly treats the Israel-Hamas conflict as a culture war content machine.

Variety’s major feature framed Barrera as a victim of an oppressively “pro-Israel” Hollywood after she was removed from the Scream franchise by Spyglass Media Group. But the article glossed over why she was fired in the first place: sharing posts widely criticized as antisemitic, including Holocaust inversion, false genocide claims, and rhetoric denying Jewish self-determination.

That context matters.

Hollywood has no shortage of outspoken pro-Palestinian celebrities who continue working without consequence. Variety itself contrasted Barrera’s story with Javier Bardem, who has publicly criticized Israel for years while maintaining a successful career at the highest levels of the industry.

Which raises the obvious question: was Barrera really “canceled” for criticizing Israel, or was she facing backlash for crossing into antisemitic rhetoric?

This is where entertainment journalism starts drifting into activism. Rather than seriously examining the line between political criticism and antisemitism, Variety packaged the story as a simple oppression narrative, turning a relatively minor actress into the latest anti-Israel symbol.

The result feels less like entertainment reporting and more like engagement farming built around one of the world’s most polarizing conflicts.

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

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