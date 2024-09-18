fbpx
7 Social Media Influencers Making False Claims About the Pager Attack

On September 17th, thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to Hezbollah terrorists across Lebanon appeared to combust spontaneously, killing at least nine people and injuring thousands of Hezbollah terrorists. This has also caused a wave of fake news and misinformation being promoted by anti-Israel influencers across social media.  

1. Bassem Youssef is a comedian and former Egyptian TV host. In his most recent post on X, he claims Israel is capable of detonating phones and tablets whenever and wherever they wish. This claim is entirely false, as Israel possesses no such technology. 

 

2. Jackson Hinkle, an influencer who’s been removed from every social media platform except for X for promoting misinformation, posted to his 2.7 million followers the false claim that “Israel killed mostly civilians in their pager attack, and ZERO members of Hezbollah’s senior command.”. Both Iranian state media and Hezbollah themselves have confirmed that several Hezbollah terrorists have died.

 

3. Influencer Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) posted on X that Israel “didn’t target Hezbollah members. They targeted everyone with a pager…”. This is fake news; only the pagers belonging to Hezbollah operatives were reported to have been affected.

 

4. Sarah (@sahouraxo), an influencer on X and a self-described Independent Lebanese geopolitical commentator with over 622k followers, claims, “This is an Israeli terrorist attack against Lebanon and its citizens.” A false claim: only Hezbollah operatives were targeted, not Lebanese civilians.

 

5. Daniel Haqiqatjou, founder of the Anti-Semitic website MuslimSkeptic.com, makes several false claims in a series of posts on X, where he claims the attack targeted innocent Lebanese civilians and goes on a rant accusing Israel of “flooding all the Muslim countries it trades with with “ticking time bomb products,” such as drinks, beauty products, pharmaceuticals, and appliances.

He also makes the false claim that “No Muslim has ever committed terrorism via mass-distributed consumer goods.”. Users on X were quick to fact-check, adding the context that in 1978, Palestinian extremists claimed responsibility for distributing Israeli oranges, lemons & grapefruit that had been tainted with mercury.

 

6. Nicholas Fuentes, a far-right American political commentator and live streamer known for promoting white supremacist and Anti-Semitic views, shared this Anti-Semitic conspiracy post to X.

 

7. Owen Jones, a writer and YouTuber with over 1.1 million followers on X, did not say anything overtly false but made several comments referring to this precise and targeted operation as “an obscene terrorist attack.”

 

Amit Harir is an intern for HonestReporting. 

