Media’s Darling Doctor Ghassan Abu-Sittah: Anti-Hamas Palestinians ‘Stabbed Resistance in the Back’

In the largest anti-Hamas demonstrations Gaza has seen in years, thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets over the past week. Protesters in the north of the Strip — particularly in Gaza City — have chanted “Hamas out” and “Hamas are terrorists,” while holding banners that read, “Hamas does not represent us.”

Hamas has responded with predictable brutality. According to reports from local activists, at least six protest organizers have been executed. Others were tortured and dumped in public areas as a warning. The family of 22-year-old Oday Nasser Al Rabay says Hamas kidnapped him and later left his body on their doorstep, with witnesses reportedly describing how he was beaten with metal rods and dragged by a rope tied around his neck.

This is the cost of dissent in Gaza. And yet Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah — the British-Palestinian surgeon celebrated by Western media and recently elected Rector of the University of Glasgow — has made it clear he stands with the torturers, not the tortured.

In an Arabic-language interview with Russian state-controlled media RT, Abu-Sittah dismissed the protests as “a type of psychological warfare against the resistance in Gaza.” He claimed they were orchestrated by the Palestinian Authority and denounced them as “a betrayal and treachery.” According to Abu-Sittah, those risking their lives to speak out against Hamas have “stabbed the resistance in the back.”

Apparently, opposing a UK-designated terror group in Gaza is now “treachery” in the eyes of Glasgow’s rector.

He even mocked the scale of the protests, insisting they were smaller than the crowds who “used to come out every time there was a prisoner exchange” — a disturbing comment, since such exchanges involved Hamas trading brutalized Israeli hostages for convicted terrorists. One can reasonably infer Abu-Sittah was among the celebrants.

When pressed by the interviewer about possible alternatives to Hamas rule, Abu-Sittah snapped that the Palestinian Authority should focus its attention on the West Bank, pointedly rejecting the idea of any political solution in Gaza that doesn’t include Hamas. In other words, better to let Gazans suffer under Hamas tyranny than consider a future without it.

The mask is off.

Abu-Sittah clearly sympathizes with a terrorist group known not just for massacring Israeli civilians, but for torturing, executing, and silencing Palestinians who dare speak out.

Western media — especially in the UK — have given Abu-Sittah an uncritical platform for over a year and a half, treating him as a neutral humanitarian, a credible expert, and a moral authority.

Read More: Media Lamely Nod Along as Limelight-Loving Doctor Spouts Wild Israel Conspiracies

Dr. Abu-Sittah has made his position clear: he sympathizes with Hamas. And he does not care how many Palestinians must be tortured, silenced, or killed to keep them in power.

The media can stop pretending now. Stop pretending that a medical degree and a British university title make someone a voice of reason. Abu-Sittah is not a hero. He is not a humanitarian. He is not even neutral.

He is a propagandist for a terrorist regime. And that is the only thing the media should be saying about him.

