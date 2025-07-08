Send Us Your Tips
▶ A Night of Violence in Australia Raises Alarm About Rising Antisemitism

In the span of a single night, three antisemitic attacks took place in Australia, but the outrage in the media has been noticeably missing.

It began Friday night in Melbourne, when the doors of the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation were doused in flammable liquid and set on fire. 20 Jewish worshippers were gathered inside for Shabbat dinner; thankfully, everyone escaped unharmed through a back entrance. The suspect was charged with arson, but not with a hate crime.

Less than an hour later, a violent mob stormed Miznon, an Israeli-owned restaurant in the same city. Shouting “Death to the IDF,” they smashed windows, threw chairs, and overturned tables. Only one person was arrested.

Hours later, in nearby Greensborough, another group torched three vehicles and spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on the walls of a business that manufactures parts for military aircraft.

Three targeted attacks in one night. Tepid media coverage. Minimal public outrage.

Even if the incidents weren’t directly related, they weren’t isolated either. They were part of a growing trend where violence against Jews under the banner of anti-Zionism is permitted. But when Jewish institutions and individuals are targeted under the guise of political protest, it’s not activism, it’s hate.

It’s time to stop pretending that anti-Zionism isn’t antisemitism. Furthermore, it’s time to stop pretending that any form of violence against Jews and Israelis is justifiable.

