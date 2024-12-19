A Picture May Speak 1,000 Words—but What if Those Words Are Lies?

Check out the work of Adel Hana, an AP photographer in Gaza. He’s been shaping the global narrative on the conflict for over 30 years—but here’s the twist: he’s also been tied to Hamas.
© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025
Check out the work of Adel Hana, an AP photographer in Gaza. He’s been shaping the global narrative on…
Check out the work of Adel Hana, an AP photographer in Gaza. He’s been shaping the global narrative on the conflict for over 30 years—but here’s the twist: he’s also been tied to Hamas.
© Divuach Ne’eman R”A, 2025
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