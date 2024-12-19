A Picture May Speak 1,000 Words—but What if Those Words Are Lies?

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Check out the work of Adel Hana, an AP photographer in Gaza. He’s been shaping the global narrative on the conflict for over 30 years—but here’s the twist: he’s also been tied to Hamas.

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