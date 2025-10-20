After the Ceasefire: Gazans Expose Hamas’ Hospital Torture Chambers — and the Media Look Away

Key Takeaways:

After the Gaza ceasefire, Gazans have turned to social media to expose Hamas’ abuse of dissenters inside hospitals.

The media largely ignore these testimonies because they disrupt the narrative that Israel was wrong to target Hamas beneath medical facilities.

By refusing to report how Hamas abuses its own people, the media are perpetuating the problem instead of exposing it.

In the wake of the latest ceasefire in Gaza, something glaring has finally emerged from social media feeds — but is barely whispered in the mainstream press. Testimonies from Palestinians continue to surface that Hamas is not only fighting Israel, but is torturing its own people — inside hospitals.

Social media testimony from Gazans suggests there are hundreds of cases where Hamas brutally punishes local dissenters inside hospital compounds. Those stories are still fragmentary, unverified in full, but they deserve far more journalistic scrutiny than they’re getting.

Kudos to The Wall Street Journal for platforming an opinion piece by a Gazan who dared reveal Hamas’ atrocities — including torture dungeons inside hospitals. But such platforming is the exception that proves the rule — media outlets find it more convenient to question Israel’s evidence of Hamas tunnels under hospitals than to listen to what local Gazans say about how Hamas abuses medical facilities.

🚨 REVEALED: What the media won’t report & what foreign doctors in Gaza won’t admit – Hamas operates inside Gaza hospitals. This Gazan anti-Hamas activist writes in @WSJ that the terror org “maintains a torture dungeon” at al-Shifa Hospital, as it does “in most Gaza hospitals.” https://t.co/8dm4DAi4xx pic.twitter.com/94nWT634xI — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 9, 2025

Had news outlets done their due diligence across social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, they would have found many more testimonies that are worthy of serious attention.

One example comes from an Instagram post by Gaza resident Hamza Howidy, where he blamed Hamas for turning Gaza’s hospitals into prisons for dissenters.

Another example is a post by Palestinian-American analyst Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, who describes how Hamas is searching for bodies of Israeli hostages by digging through its own tunnels placed under civilian neighborhoods and hospitals in Gaza.

Hamas is looking for the bodies of Israeli hostages in Gaza by digging for tunnels that it placed under an entire residential city where there were thousands of apartments. This is under the Qatari-built Hamad City in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Hamas gave itself the right to use… pic.twitter.com/qjCkDG05M3 — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) October 17, 2025

Where is the media coverage? Where are the front-page investigations? Where are the in-depth segments revealing Gazans’ testimonies about Hamas’ brutal use of hospitals and civilian infrastructure? Why aren’t journalists investigating these allegations, seeking eyewitnesses, interviewing hospital staff, and holding Hamas accountable if proven true?

The question is especially pressing because throughout the war, the IDF has exposed evidence of tunnels underneath Gaza hospitals, including a Hamas command centre underneath Gaza’s Shifa hospital — a revelation that was met with skepticism from Western journalists to whom the underground facility did not look “high-tech” enough.

🗺️ For the first time ever, explore the underground war Hamas is waging beneath Gaza. 📍 We’ve mapped Hamas’ tunnel network—buried under homes, hospitals, & schools. Built with open-source data, it’s the only resource of its kind. Explore the map here: https://t.co/wYMZloVF4P pic.twitter.com/09ZKeCX4ZZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 25, 2025

Let’s be clear: A hospital is one of the most protected institutions in war. Under international law, medical facilities cannot be used for a military purpose that is harmful to the enemy. Suppose Hamas uses hospitals not only to shelter, hide hostages, or plan attacks against Israel but also to detain, interrogate, and torture its own people. In that case, this is a story of grave consequence. Yet mainstream media coverage has barely touched it.

Why? Perhaps because the narrative is deeply uncomfortable: Israel was right all along, it did not blindly bomb hospitals, but targeted terrorists sheltering underneath them. The journalists tasked with reporting the truth were wrong. They demonized the Jewish state for waging a “genocide” on innocent civilians — the very civilians who are now finally emerging to talk against Hamas and are being ignored by the media that allegedly cares about their well-being.

In short: If media continue to frame the conflict as if only one party harms hospitals — or if they treat one side’s claims as propaganda and forget to dig into the other side’s atrocities — they risk becoming part of the problem: not reporting the disturbing facts, but perpetuating them.

The public deserves the full truth. And journalism must deliver it.

