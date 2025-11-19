Send Us Your Tips
Aid to Gaza: Separating Fact From Fiction

Key Takeaways:

  • Some media and aid organizations claim that, despite the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Israel is barring most humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.
  • Reports from the Israeli authorities and from international observers show that Israel is allowing in the required amount of aid according to the ceasefire agreement. In the second week of the ceasefire alone, roughly 800 trucks entered the enclave daily.
  • Accounts accusing Israel of blocking aid are usually based on issues surrounding “dual-use” items, underreporting the number of aid trucks by the UN, and the lack of cooperation of certain aid groups with the Israeli authorities.

 

The current Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, as brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, mandates a specified influx of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

However, both the media and international organizations have portrayed the amount of aid entering the enclave as only a drop in the ocean, while claiming Israel is barring most aid from reaching needy civilians in Gaza.

But is this true?

Here is what we know about the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire began on October 10, 2025:

According to COGAT, the Israeli Defense Ministry body that coordinates activity in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, Israel is fulfilling its commitments to the ceasefire by facilitating the entry of hundreds of trucks of food, medicine, shelters, and other necessities into Gaza every day.

Israel does this in coordination with both international aid organizations and the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), a U.S.-backed body that oversees humanitarian relief efforts in the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire began.

If Israel is facilitating the increase in aid distribution in Gaza, what accounts for the claims that Israel is preventing aid from entering?

This misconception appears to stem from issues that existed before the ceasefire.

First, some items are considered “dual-use,” which Israel has banned from entering the Gaza Strip due to the possibility that they can be co-opted by Hamas either for terrorist purposes or to strengthen its reserves. According to COGAT, when dual-use items are barred from the Gaza Strip, it coordinates with international aid organizations and the CMCC to find suitable replacements for those items.

Second, it appears that the United Nations is still only reporting trucks that enter the Gaza Strip under its auspices. This results in an undercount of the actual number of trucks entering Gaza in UN reports, which are then disseminated by the media. This chain of misinformation creates the false impression that Israel is only allowing a trickle of aid to enter Gaza.

This undercounting would explain why the UN only reports a few hundred trucks while the U.S. military’s Central Command reported that in the second week of November, an average of 800 trucks entered Gaza per day.

Third, another issue from before the ceasefire that appears to remain relevant is the lack of cooperation between certain aid organizations and the Israeli authorities. To ensure that Gaza-based organizations are not employing Palestinians with ties to Hamas or other proscribed terror groups, Israel requires that organizations register with the Diaspora Affairs Ministry and provide a list of employees for a security check.

However, for various reasons, several aid organizations have refused to cooperate with the Israeli authorities. Without this cooperation, Israel is unable to allow their aid to cross into the Gaza Strip and be delivered to the civilian population. Even the United Nations has admitted this, saying on November 6 that of the 107 requests that have been denied by Israel, over half “were denied on the grounds that the organizations were not authorized to bring relief items into Gaza.”

 

In short, contrary to claims by some media and international aid organizations, Israel has not been cynically withholding aid from entering the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire. Rather, any apparent delays in the entry of certain aid trucks into the enclave are tied to issues that have long existed:  the perfectly proportionate ban on certain dual-use items, underreporting by the United Nations, and a lack of cooperation by several aid organizations with the Israeli authorities.

Image Credit: Ahmed Sayed/Anadolu via Getty Images

