▶ Archaeological Proof of King David: The Ancient Stone That Confirms His Dynasty

While Michelangelo’s iconic sculpture immortalized the biblical figure, there’s an even older stone that provides concrete proof of his existence: the Tel Dan Stele.

Discovered in 1993 in northern Israel, this basalt stele, inscribed in Aramaic nearly 3,000 years ago, records a military victory by King Hazael of Aram. In it, he boasts of defeating both the King of Israel and the King of the House of David—a reference to the ruling dynasty of Judah.

At the time, Israel was divided into two kingdoms:

The northern kingdom, called Israel
The southern kingdom, Judah, ruled by David’s descendants
This inscription is a game-changer. It’s tangible, historical evidence that King David wasn’t just a biblical legend—he was a real monarch whose dynasty shaped Jewish history.

The Tel Dan Stele is yet another undeniable piece of proof: the Jewish people have lived, ruled, and built in this land for millennia. Their roots aren’t just remembered—they are etched in history itself.

Image Credit: Oren Rozen via Wikimedia Commons, worldhistory.org

