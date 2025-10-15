Send Us Your Tips
▶ As the War Shifts, Hamas Turns Its Brutality Inward

The fighting in Gaza hasn’t stopped, it’s just changing direction. With a ceasefire now in place, Hamas is now turning its weapons inward, targeting Gazan clans and individuals accused of “collaboration” with Israel.

In recent days, Hamas has announced mass arrests, and even plans for public executions. There have already been reports of kidnappings, and killings of clan members who have challenged Hamas’ authority. This pattern of repression is nothing new. Hamas has long maintained control through fear, silencing dissent through violence and intimidation. That’s why internal protest in Gaza is so rare—opposing Hamas can mean death.

With media coverage trained on the aftermath of the war and nascent ceasefire, some outlets have begun reporting on this “internal fighting.” But after years of portraying Hamas as Gaza’s “government,” it’s difficult to square away the truth: Hamas is a terror regime that brutalizes its own people.

The tragedy is that Palestinians will continue to suffer—not from Israeli strikes, but from Hamas’ grip on power.

Image Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

