Behind the Humanitarian Halo: MSF, Oxfam, and World Vision Publicly Exposed

Hamas systematically used civilian and humanitarian infrastructure to carry out operations, yet international NGOs largely failed to acknowledge or address this abuse until evidence became undeniable.

Organizations like Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Oxfam, and World Vision have at times downplayed, ignored, or even twisted the realities of Hamas’ infiltration, contributing to distorted public narratives about the war in Gaza.

The longstanding reputations of these NGOs created a “halo effect,” which masked internal biases. Recent revelations have fractured that halo, deepening mistrust toward humanitarian institutions once assumed to be impartial.

What do Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Oxfam, and World Vision all have in common? Each has deliberately shielded the truth of the war in Gaza by covering up for Hamas’ abuse of civilian and humanitarian infrastructure or advancing narratives that obscure the terrorist organizations’ tactics, distorting the reality of Israel’s war against Hamas.

In the aftermath of Hamas’ October 7 massacre, extensive evidence emerged showing how the terrorist organization embedded its operations within hospitals, civilian areas, and humanitarian frameworks. Yet rather than confront the implications of this reality, many international NGOs and institutions have downplayed, ignored, or denied the extent of Hamas’ exploitation.

These past few weeks, new revelations about Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Oxfam, and World Vision display the extent to which non-profit organizations have strayed from their intended missions.

All three have benefited from a powerful halo effect over the past two and a half years, where their reputations as humanitarian actors have overshadowed troubling questions about their conduct, credibility, and the narratives they promote. Now, that supposed halo has been fractured, giving way to growing scrutiny and deepening mistrust toward organizations long presumed to be neutral and impartial actors.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

For two and a half years, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has stood on the sidelines, intentionally ignoring Hamas’ documented abuse of hospitals in Gaza. This is despite the overwhelming evidence that was released during the war of Hamas being embedded in the same hospitals as MSF.

It took until this past week for MSF to admit that Hamas was, as we knew, using Nasser Hospital as a terror base. MSF halted its operations at the hospital, noting that staff and patients had reported seeing “armed men, some masked,” who intimidated the civilians in the hospital and carried out “arbitrary arrests.”

Yet several months ago, former Israeli hostages testified that they had witnessed Hamas’ abuse of hospitals firsthand, and many were held in Nasser. Stockpiles of weapons have been found in the hospital, and Hamas has also used it as a base to interrogate Palestinians. Where was MSF then?

When the IDF operated in Nasser Hospital, the media was quick to blame Israel and cover for Hamas. Now, even after MSF has admitted to the abuse of the hospital, the media is nowhere to be found.

World Vision

Similarly, NGO Monitor publicly exposed Hamas documents categorically proving that World Vision’s employee, Mohammed El-Halabi, was one of the terror group’s operatives. El-Halabi was previously portrayed by global humanitarian organizations as an “award-winning” worker.

In 2022, after El-Halabi was arrested by Israel and found guilty on several charges, including being a member of Hamas, HonestReporting noted that media outlets cast doubt on the legitimacy of the verdict due to his employment at World Vision. But it was that very employment that enabled him to assist Hamas under the radar.

The case of El-Halabi reflects a broader reluctance among media and NGO ecosystems to confront evidence of Hamas infiltration within respected international organizations. Even after NGO Monitor published new findings, much of the international media has shown little interest in revisiting the story with the same urgency it once devoted to defending him.

Oxfam

The abuse of NGOs has not been limited to Hamas members embedding themselves in the infrastructure of hospitals or organizations themselves. Oxfam, a global NGO that works to end poverty and injustice, ironically, has been accused of “racism, sexism and antisemitism,” by its former CEO.

Helima Begum revealed in a Channel 4 News interview that the organization was “disproportionately working around the crisis in Gaza,” and even used the term “genocide” without any evidence, thus exposing a lack of neutrality at the organization.

The lack of neutrality is not limited to Oxfam but rather part of a larger problem at global institutions. Former senior editor at Human Rights Watch (HRW), Danielle Haas, likewise recently noted that the organization “rewarded divisive, aggressive tactics — especially when aimed at Israel.” When Haas brought up the “lack of balance” in the organization, the concerns were dismissed. In one instance, while editing a report involving Mohammed El-Halabi, Haas requested that the document include the specific charges against him to provide necessary context. Her request was rejected on the basis that the charges were “wild.”

The existence of deeply entrenched antisemitism and politicized framing within such organizations raises serious questions concerning their moral authority and global credibility. Because when it comes to Israel, they are clearly not interested in maintaining the neutrality they claim.

The cases of MSF, World Vision, and Oxfam reveal how humanitarian organizations can be co-opted to shield terrorist actors while undermining the credibility of their own missions. These organizations have helped preserve a narrative that shields Hamas from accountability while undermining the credibility of the very humanitarian principles they claim to uphold.

This is just the beginning. More and more information is likely to be exposed in the coming months, including vindication of the Israeli narrative that has been so often either ignored or attacked by a media that prefers to take Hamas claims as fact.

But will the media even cover the stories, let alone retract when the evidence is incontrovertible?

