Blinded by BDS? Media Goes Dark During Israel’s Most Innovative Week (VIDEO)

Shareholders of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, recently rejected a proposal by the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement to stop a $1.22 billion deal with the Jewish state.

In 2021, Jerusalem awarded a joint contract to Google and Amazon to develop Project Nimbus, which will see all of Israel’s government and public organizations transfer their data and services to the cloud. But while the “No Tech For Apartheid” campaign that ensued made headlines in leading publications, BDS’ failure to convince Alphabet shareholders was off the media’s radar.

By fixating on Israel’s supposed isolation from the family of nations, news publications completely ignored inspirational stories that could benefit people everywhere.

Featured Image: Kobi Richter/TPS