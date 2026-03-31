Hezbollah “Journalists”: The Funeral Told the Truth. Sky News Didn’t

Key Takeaways:

Media coverage labeled Hezbollah-affiliated figures as “journalists,” despite clear visual evidence of their ties at an official funeral.

Sky News’ reporting cast doubt on Israel’s claims while overlooking visible Hezbollah symbols and affiliations on the ground.

The gap between what was shown and what was explained reveals how context can be ignored even when it is in plain sight.

Coverage of the funeral for three Lebanese “journalists” killed in an Israeli strike this week offered a revealing case study in how context can disappear in plain sight.

The visuals were unambiguous.

Hezbollah flags surrounded the coffins. The funeral bore all the markings of a Hezbollah ceremony. Propaganda imagery showed “martyrs” in Hezbollah uniforms. The crowd chanted “Death to America” and held posters reading “martyrs of the word of the Resistance.”

The affiliations were not hidden.

They were on display.

Yet much of the reporting told a different story.

In a fit of wilful blindness, the dispatch of Sky News correspondent Alex Crawford stands out as the epitome of journalistic malpractice.

Crawford repeatedly referred to the dead as “journalists,” emphasizing their professional status while presenting Israel’s position linking them to the terror group as a disputed claim. In her reporting, Israel is described as saying that at least one of them was a Hezbollah operative, “without providing evidence.”

Just incredible. @AlexCrawfordSky simply ignores the constant stream of Hezbollah flags in this report. Instead of claiming that the IDF has offered no evidence of an Al-Manar “journalist’s” Hezbollah affiliation, how about looking at the clues right in front of your face? https://t.co/cTHns1PVlb — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 29, 2026

Related Reading: Not Just “Journalists”: The Hezbollah Links Media Won’t Highlight

According to prior reporting, one of those killed, Ali Shoeib, worked for Al-Manar, Hezbollah’s official television network.

That is not incidental. It is central.

Al-Manar is not an independent outlet. It is part of Hezbollah’s communications apparatus.

Yet even this basic context is muddled. Sky News questions Shoeib’s affiliation while simultaneously acknowledging that Al-Manar is a Hezbollah outlet.

Lebanese Union of Journalists: They’re trying to tie journalists to Hezbollah. Next paragraph: He was tied to Hezbollah. And @SkyNews still doesn’t get it. pic.twitter.com/OoMLRgXrL9 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 30, 2026

The funeral itself complicates the narrative.

Hezbollah symbols were everywhere — visible, unmistakable, unavoidable.

Did reporters read the posters? Speak to those waving Hezbollah flags?

The New York Times’ visual coverage presents the same problem: the images show the reality, but without explanation, their meaning is left unexamined.

And some more details on who the media is busy holding funeral processions for. “Journalists,” apparently.https://t.co/U7w2WITSl0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 31, 2026

Crawford’s reporting sparked backlash. She doubled down.

Responding to critics, including former Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy, Crawford insisted:

Not sure what point you’re making. Both reporters worked for pro-Hezbollah outlets. Journalists are not legitimate targets, regardless of the outlet they work for. They were doing their jobs as journalists and shd have been protected under int law. Baseless claims are not… https://t.co/IWfvxQi4qm — Alex Crawford (@AlexCrawfordSky) March 30, 2026

The argument continued, this time with Crawford relying on the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) to back up her assertion that somebody working for Al-Manar couldn’t possibly be a legitimate target.

But this is the same CPJ that classifies the dead as legitimate media workers, even if they happened to work for a terrorist organization. The same CPJ that is quietly removing names from its list of killed “journalists” after the evidence becomes incontrovertible that they were, in fact, actual terrorists.

Please read this to better understand how journalists are not legitimate targets no matter how much you disagree with their views or outlet. Lebanon’s president Joseph Aoun and the Lebanese Minister of Information Paul Morcos denounced the killing of the journalists, with… https://t.co/fxOuiokAfN — Alex Crawford (@AlexCrawfordSky) March 30, 2026

Newsflash, Alex Crawford: Al-Manar is Hezbollah’s media arm. It was added to the U.S. Terrorism Exclusion List as far back as December 2004. The then Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Stuart Levey, made clear that any entity maintained by a terrorist group — whether masquerading as a charity, business, or media outlet — is as culpable as the organization itself.

When a reporter stands at a funeral saturated with Hezbollah symbolism and still describes the deceased simply as “journalists,” that is not neutrality.

It is an editorial decision. An omission of visible context. A framing choice that shapes audience perception.

This pattern extends beyond a single broadcast. As noted in commentary by Spiked and others, the coverage raises broader questions about whether some reporting crosses from observation into PR.

The concern is not that journalists report from difficult environments. It is that they do so while omitting key context that is directly visible to their audience.

That gap between what is visible and what is explained is where narrative takes shape.

And in Sky News’ narrative, viewers are asked to question Israel’s assertion, but not what is in front of their eyes.

The result is a simplified narrative. Journalists targeted. Claims disputed. Context missing.

But the context was there. It was in the flags. In the symbols. In the setting. It was visible. And it was ignored.

Moral Relativism

This problem extends beyond a single report.

Across Western media, there is a growing tendency to legitimize individuals working for terror-affiliated outlets as equivalent to journalists working for credible Western outlets.

CNN’s Clarissa Ward illustrated this mindset in an Instagram video, describing a conversation with an ISIS terrorist and suggesting that all journalists – regardless of outlet – share equal civilian status.

That logic collapses critical distinctions between:

Independent journalism

State propaganda

Terrorist media operations

A distinction that is not optional — but essential.

1/@CNN‘s @clarissaward thinks it doesn’t matter whether you work for Press TV, Fox News, Al-Manar, CNN, The New York Times, or Al Jazeera — “regardless of your political affiliation, or who you work for, under international law, journalists are considered as civilians and their… pic.twitter.com/dfIC5RINOZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 31, 2026

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