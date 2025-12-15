Bloodshed at Bondi Beach: Another Jewish Holiday, Another Antisemitic Terror Attack

Key takeaways:

Antisemitic violence is increasingly timed to Jewish holidays and communal moments, underscoring that these attacks are not random acts of extremism but deliberate, symbolic assaults on Jewish identity.

Antisemitism has been laundered through the language of “anti-Zionism,” allowing incitement and violent rhetoric to be excused, minimised, or reframed as activism.

Media accuracy after an attack is not enough. By normalizing euphemisms, indulging incitement, and denying the antisemitic nature of hostility toward Jews, journalism has helped create a climate in which such violence becomes predictable.

The terrorist attack on Sunday at Sydney’s Bondi Beach was grimly familiar.

Another Jewish holiday. More innocent blood spilled. Once again, Jews were targeted for deadly violence for no reason other than being Jews.

This year alone, there has been a disturbing succession of attacks on Jews, many deliberately timed to moments of Jewish religious or communal significance.

On Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, Jews gathered at a synagogue in Manchester were targeted in a car-ramming and stabbing attack. On the eve of Shavuot, Jews peacefully assembled in Boulder, Colorado, to call for the release of Israeli hostages were firebombed. Shortly after hosting a Passover Seder, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were forced to flee their home following an arson attack. In Washington, DC, Israeli embassy employees Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky were murdered outside the Jewish Museum after attending a Yom Ha’atzmaut event.

Even the massacre that triggered the war in Gaza, Hamas’s October 7, 2023, assault, was carried out on Simchat Torah.

These attacks are not random. Nor are they unconnected.

What links them is the world’s oldest hatred. Antisemitism may be repackaged for modern audiences, but its essence has not changed. Jews are targeted collectively and symbolically for who they are.

In the immediate aftermath of the Bondi Beach attack, much of the media reported the basic facts accurately. Jews were murdered for being Jews. HonestReporting challenged outlets that hesitated to reflect the antisemitic nature of the attack in their headlines, and most corrected course.

But accuracy alone does not explain how a Hanukkah celebration became a crime scene.

To answer that question, we must confront the broader ecosystem that has allowed antisemitism to flourish, often under more palatable labels.

Over the past several years, antisemitism has increasingly been indulged, minimized, or laundered under the banner of “anti-Zionism.” Language that once would have elicited near-universal condemnation, such as calls to “globalize the intifada,” was reframed as activism rather than incitement. Violent rhetoric was treated as metaphor, and media narratives repeatedly insisted that hostility toward Jews was really about politics, power, or policy, but never about Jews themselves.

This distinction has always been false.

When Jewish identity itself is framed as provocation, violence follows. It does not emerge spontaneously. It is taught, excused, and normalized until it manifests in bloodshed.

Hanukkah is the festival of light. It commemorates the refusal of Jews to abandon their identity in the face of intimidation and coercion. Its message is not abstract optimism, but persistence: light must be actively protected when darkness presses in.

That is also the responsibility of journalism.

Holding the media accountable when antisemitism is obscured, euphemized, or excused is not alarmism. It is accountability, and it is why HonestReporting exists: to expose distortion, correct the historical record, and insist on clarity where others prefer ambiguity.

The media helped create the conditions in which violence against Jews became foreseeable, not only through what it selectively reported, but through what it played down, reframed, or misrepresented.

Light is not passive symbolism. It must be used. Journalism can illuminate hatred before it hardens into violence, not merely catalogue the damage once blood has been spilled. Having helped shape this climate, the media now bears responsibility for stopping its descent into darkness.

