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When Hezbollah Provides CNN Access, Propaganda Shapes the Coverage

Key Takeaways: CNN’s reporting from Hezbollah-controlled areas in Lebanon is heavily influenced by the terrorist organization, resulting in selective coverage that downplays the terrorist organization’s modus operandi and attacks on Israeli civilians. Isobel Yeung’s reporting…

Reading time: 4 minutes

Key Takeaways:

  • CNN’s reporting from Hezbollah-controlled areas in Lebanon is heavily influenced by the terrorist organization, resulting in selective coverage that downplays the terrorist organization’s modus operandi and attacks on Israeli civilians.
  • Isobel Yeung’s reporting from Lebanon obscures the distinction between aggressor and defender, portraying Israeli responses as indiscriminate while minimizing Hezbollah’s targeting of Israeli civilians.
  • Without providing full context on Hezbollah and the targets of Israeli airstrikes, CNN’s reporting risks amplifying Hezbollah’s narrative.


For years, Hezbollah has held both Israeli civilians and innocent Lebanese hostage to its terror. The organization’s grip on numerous areas across Lebanon – including neighborhoods in Beirut and along the southern border – has effectively turned the country into a launching pad for attacks against Israel.


Yet when reporting from Lebanon, Isobel Yeung and her CNN crew consistently omit this essential context. Access to Hezbollah-controlled areas is tightly managed by the terror organization itself, meaning what journalists see – and therefore what audiences are shown – is filtered accordingly.


Related Reading: Hezbollah’s Message to Journalists: Report What We Want or Face the Consequences


When Hezbollah opened a second front in the Israel-Iran war by launching rockets at Israeli communities, Yeung and her crew quickly deployed to Lebanon. But operating under Hezbollah-approved access has resulted in coverage that echoes the group’s narratives rather than accurately reflecting its role and actions.


The response by the IDF to Hezbollah rocket fire reflects a contrasting dynamic. Before striking Hezbollah-linked infrastructure, the IDF has repeatedly issued warnings to civilians — via direct phone calls and social media — urging them to evacuate. These measures, often at the expense of operational surprise, demonstrate a stated effort to minimize civilian harm even in active conflict zones.





The omissions in Yeung’s reporting are difficult to ignore. In one report, she notes that “outgoing rocket fire breaks the temporary calm,” yet fails to clarify who initiated that fire or that Israeli civilians were the target. Israel’s subsequent warnings to Lebanese civilians ahead of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure are mentioned, but stripped of the cause-and-effect context that led to them.






 






















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Later in the same report, Yeung describes Tyre as “apocalyptic,” noting that just weeks earlier it had been a “buzzing, lively neighborhood.” What goes unmentioned is that Hezbollah has embedded military infrastructure within the city, including a command center – a factor central to understanding why the area became a target.


Nor is Tyre unique. Similar conditions exist in parts of Beirut, where entire suburbs have effectively become Hezbollah strongholds, placing civilians in the line of fire.


Yet even the nature of such infrastructure and the terrorism it facilitates against Israelis is diminished, and the roles of who is the perpetrator are flipped. In another video report, Yeung refers to “Beirut hit by heavy bombardment,” where Hezbollah’s rocket attacks are reduced to a “barrage of rockets” into Israeli territory, and targeted Israeli airstrikes are a “bombardment.” The disparity in language subtly reshapes perceptions of aggressor and responder.




 


This asymmetry extends further. Israeli airstrikes are highlighted, but often without reference to their intended military targets, while civilian casualties are foregrounded. The result is a narrative that risks inverting reality — obscuring Hezbollah’s role while minimizing Israeli victims.


Such reporting is inevitably influenced by the voices available within Hezbollah-controlled areas. Journalists operating in these environments primarily encounter residents whose perspectives are shaped by that reality.





Yeung repeatedly interviews residents who either echoed Hezbollah’s narrative and casualty numbers or praised the terror organization for its “resistance.” While such voices are part of on-the-ground reporting, they do not replace the journalist’s responsibility to provide context, particularly when those perspectives align with a designated terror organization.


This is not the first time Yeung has essentially provided a soft cover for a terrorist organization. When working for Vice News in May 2021, Yeung insinuated that the IDF was breaching international law by targeting civilians – a claim that Hamas has consistently and uncredibly leveled against Israel. Hamas’ well-documented use of civilian infrastructure and its extensive tunnel network went entirely unmentioned.


Similarly, Hezbollah’s role as an armed terrorist organization operating within Lebanon is obscured from Yeung’s reporting, obscuring it from any agency, blurring the distinction between aggressor and defender. In doing so, the broader moral and strategic context of the conflict is eroded.


Though CNN might acknowledge that Hezbollah grants access to report from its strongholds, that very access comes with restraints. It is CNN’s responsibility to remain impartial and tell the full story.


Otherwise, the network risks becoming not just a witness to events, but a conduit for Hezbollah’s narrative.


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					Picture of Sharon Levy
				
			
			

									
						

							Sharon Levy						

					
				
									

						Born in Toronto, Sharon Levy moved to Israel in October 2023 and has held various roles in Israel advocacy and research institutions. Sharon has a Masters degree in Government with a specialization in Counterterrorism and Cyber Security from Reichman University.					

				
							

		

						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

							

								

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

						

						

				

				

				

							

						

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			

							

							

					

				

						

							

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

		

					

					

				

				

				

					

						

					

			

						

				

							
			

												

					

					
					
					
											
					
									

			

		
						

				

				

				

																
															
															

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

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