Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Hezbollah Opens a Second Front and Israel Gets the Blame

Key Takeaways: Hezbollah explicitly broke the ceasefire and opened a second front in the war by launching rockets and drones into Israel. For this reason, Israel responded with targeted strikes inside Lebanon. Hezbollah was severely…

Reading time: 4 minutes

Key Takeaways:

  • Hezbollah explicitly broke the ceasefire and opened a second front in the war by launching rockets and drones into Israel. For this reason, Israel responded with targeted strikes inside Lebanon.
  • Hezbollah was severely weakened after the last war with Israel, but still maintains infrastructure and influence in Lebanon, posing a direct threat to regional stability.
  • The media purposefully twisted the sequence of events, placing blame on Israel for the expansion of the war and absolving Hezbollah of responsibility.


While the question of whether or when war between Israel and Iran would break out, so too was the question of whether Iran’s proxy Hezbollah would join the fight and act as a layer of protection for the Iranian regime.


Since Hezbollah and Israel agreed to a ceasefire in November 2024, the terrorist organization has worked to rebuild its infrastructure and regain its status as Iran’s strongest terrorist proxy in the Middle East. In doing so, it has consistently and relentlessly broken the ceasefire, committing at least 1,925 violations up to near the end of 2025.


Related Reading: The Looming Hezbollah Threat Across Israel’s Northern Border


The threat posed by Hezbollah has been greatly diminished after the year-long war, as Israel destroyed much of its infrastructure and forces, thus stripping the terrorist organization of its ability to conduct large-scale operations it was once capable of. But the danger persists.




Hezbollah still maintains considerable political influence inside Lebanon, which results in direct leverage over policies and daily life in Lebanese society. It has effectively been recognized as a state within a state, threatening the very existence of the Lebanese state itself. For this reason, Lebanon has failed to fully disarm Hezbollah, despite the Lebanese Army’s claim that the first stage in the process was completed.


Since its inception, Iran has funded Hezbollah, making the organization the most prominent proxy in Iran’s regional power structure. In fact, Hassan Nasrallah, the late leader who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in September 2024, had referred to himself as a “soldier” in the Iranian regime’s army. Thus, Israeli and U.S. intentions to collapse the Iranian regime are a direct threat to the very foundation on which Hezbollah is built.


Despite repeated warnings by Israel not to join the fight (as well as the pleas from Lebanon’s fragile government), in the early hours of Monday morning, Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israel. This marked the first time since the full-scale war with Hezbollah that the terrorist organization fired rockets into Israeli territory.


Similar to Hezbollah’s reaction of launching what it called a “solidarity” front for Hamas following the attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah claimed that the firing of rockets into Israel was “revenge for the blood of the Supreme Leader of the Muslims, Ali Khamenei,” who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the first day of the war.


Despite even Hezbollah acknowledging it was the party to fire first, the narrative in the media reversed the order of events, referring to Israel’s “attack” on Lebanon as the cause for the widening conflict. Yet the timeline of events remains abundantly clear: Hezbollah opened a second front in the war – breaking the ceasefire to do so – by firing at least six rockets and two drones.





Immediately after Hezbollah joined the war by attacking Israel, the IDF responded with a series of strikes on Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, including targeting senior leadership. While Israel has responded to previous ceasefire violations, the firing of rockets into Israeli territory crossed a clearly defined red line set by the IDF. As a result, Israel initiated direct kinetic action aimed at further degrading Hezbollah’s operational capabilities and deterring escalation.


Shifting the attention away from Hezbollah’s initiating actions and instead framing Israel’s response as the catalyst for escalation obscures the reality of the war Israel is now fighting on two fronts.





Although the dangers posed by the Iranian regime have been the primary target of the war, Israel’s commitment to deterring and removing the threat of any terrorist actor remains steadfast. When media coverage downplays Hezbollah’s responsibility, Israel’s defensive measures risk being perceived as unprovoked aggression. This reframing not only distorts the sequence of events but also seeks to undermine Israel’s ability to maintain deterrence.


In this war, accurate reporting of terrorist organizations and the sequence of events is not optional – it is essential to understanding the realities shaping the conflict and the decisions that follow.


Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

				

				

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
Related
				

				

				

				

							

				
				
				
				
				
				
				

		
						

				

					

		

					

		

				

				

					Tags: , , 				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

							
					Picture of Sharon Levy
				
			
			

									
						

							Sharon Levy						

					
				
									

						Born in Toronto, Sharon Levy moved to Israel in October 2023 and has held various roles in Israel advocacy and research institutions. Sharon has a Masters degree in Government with a specialization in Counterterrorism and Cyber Security from Reichman University.					

				
							

		

						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

							

								

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

						

						

				

				

				

							

						

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			

							

							

					

				

						

							

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

		

					

					

				

				

				

					

						

					

			

						

				

							
			

												

					

					
					
					
											
					
									

			

		
						

				

				

				

																
															
															

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

					Sign up for our Newsletter:				

				

				

				

									

					
						
									Subscribe Here
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

																														

				

				

				

							

							
					
						Instagram
											
				
							
					
						Twitter
											
				
							
					
						Threads
											
				
							
					
						Tiktok
											
				
							
					
						Facebook-f
											
				
							
					
						Youtube
											
				
							
					
						Telegram-plane
											
				
							
					
						Whatsapp
											
				
					

						

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
© 2026 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

									

					
						
									DONATE
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

									

					
						
									SUBSCRIBE
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

					

		

				

		





				
		

					

						

					

			

						

						

					

			

						

				

					Red Alert
				

				

				

				

					Send us your tips
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			
			
			

							
			
			

								

												
														
											

								

												
														
											

								

												
										

								

												
														
											

								

					By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.				

								

					
				

								

					
				

			

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

					

		

					

		

				

				

					

						

					

			

						

						

					

			

						

				

					Red Alert
				

				

				

				

					Send us your tips
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			
			
			

							
			
			

								

												
														
											

								

												
														
											

								

												
										

								

												
														
											

								

					By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.				

								

					
				

								

					
				

			

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

					

		

					

		

				

		    
    
    
        
			
			


























		Skip to content