From “Smoking Jars” to Silence: Media Downplays ISIS-Linked Bomb Attempt Outside Mamdani’s Residence

On March 7, two individuals who were protesting against a demonstration outside the New York City mayor’s residence hurled two explosive devices in public. Luckily, neither device was able to ignite.

In their coverage of this failed terror attack, some media outlets downplayed the lethality of the explosives and downplayed the attackers’ stated allegiance to ISIS.

By failing to report the event accurately, the media not only neglected its duty to inform the public but also helped create an environment in which future attacks may be overlooked or minimized.

On March 7, a small anti-Islam demonstration took place near Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

In response to this gathering, a larger counter-demonstration dubbed “Drive the Nazis out of New York” took place in the same area. As tensions rose between the opposing sides, one counter-demonstrator lobbed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Both devices were packed with shrapnel to inflict maximum damage but, fortunately, neither detonated.

Two individuals from Pennsylvania were arrested for the attempted bombing and later admitted they had been influenced by the ISIS terror group.

Despite the lethal nature of the attack and its links to Islamist extremism, some media outlets and local politicians sought to downplay the incident’s severity and obscure its ideological motivations.

“Smoking Jars of Metal and Fuses”: The Downplaying of the Attack

Almost immediately after the March 7 incident, media coverage began minimizing the seriousness of the attack while muddying the question of responsibility.

In an an embarrassing act of journalistic malfeasance that went quickly viral online, The New York Time’s original headline referred to the explosive devices used in the attack as simply “smoking jars of metal and fuses.” In an industry where brevity is key, this verbose description of an explosive was clearly meant to sanitize the event.

The New York Times has now amended its “Smoking Jars of Metal and Fuses” headline, but it’s too late. Even in a world drowning in fake news, this particular masterpiece will live on in infamy. pic.twitter.com/TQhlQsgdQW — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 9, 2026

Similarly, CBS News posted on social media platform X the next day that “suspicious devices ignited during protests near Manhattan’s Gracie Mansion,” minimizing the lethal nature of this attempted bombing and obfuscating as to who was responsible for throwing it. An uninformed reader would have no understanding of whether this attack came from the far-right demonstrators or their opponents.

Suspicious devices ignited during protests near Manhattan’s Gracie Mansion, Mamdani’s official residence https://t.co/N8AMeV3F7U — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 8, 2026

Less than 12 hours later – and over 24 hours after the event itself – NBC News posted on X that a “device ignited outside Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral residence yesterday during an anti-Islam protest and counterprotest was confirmed to be an improvised explosive.” While the post acknowledged that the device was an improvised explosive, it still failed to identify who threw it, leaving readers to guess which side carried out the attack.

BREAKING: A device ignited outside Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral residence yesterday during an anti-Islam protest and counterprotest was confirmed to be an improvised explosive, New York City police say. https://t.co/OD8ceGlkE5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 8, 2026

Even New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s initial X post on the matter left the identity of the assailants vague. While referencing the far-right protest outside his residence, Mamdani mentioned only “violence at a protest.” A casual observer would likely assume the violence came from the far-right demonstrators rather than the counter-protest.

Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are. What followed was even more disturbing. Violence… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 8, 2026

The Minimization of the Attack’s Islamist Nature

Alongside the downplaying of the attack itself, some media figures and political leaders also minimized its Islamist dimension.

CNN provided a striking example. In a now-deleted post on X, the network summarized the incident by noting that the two suspects crossed into New York City “for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather.” Instead, CNN wrote, “their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home.”

The framing was extraordinary: it not only invited sympathy for individuals who had thrown explosive devices into a crowded protest but omitted any mention of their professed allegiance to ISIS.

The post was later deleted, with CNN stating that it had “failed to reflect the gravity of the incident” and therefore breached editorial standards.

In its online coverage, one CNN article mentioned the suspects’ ISIS sympathies only briefly in the middle of a paragraph while another mentioned the ISIS angle somewhat more prominently but still failed to explain the significance of supporting the terrorist organization.

What a shame it took a public ridiculing for CNN to notice the embarrassing post that it has had to delete. But we saved the receipt in case you were wondering what a supposedly respected media outlet could possibly do to infantilize a couple of ISIS-inspired criminals. 👇 https://t.co/sgkBLFsAlI pic.twitter.com/L6KeCaJxz0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 10, 2026

In a recent video covering the attack, CBS News not only failed to cover the alleged ISIS support by the attackers, but even still referred to the incident as occurring “when protesters clashed,” giving the appearance of a spur-of-the-moment attack and not one that was premeditated.

Some not only downplayed the Islamist nature of the attack but even turned it around into a talking point about anti-Muslim hatred.

In an opinion piece for USA Today titled, “Don’t let Gracie Mansion bomb scare obscure far-right’s danger,” Sara Pequeño commented on how terrible the attack was but then spent the rest of her column detailing the danger of “Islamophobia” in New York City.

Likewise, former New York Comptroller Brad Lander initially referred to the attack as a “vile” Islamophobic display in a post on his X page. In a follow-up post, Lander apologized for jumping to that conclusion but ended his post with “I’m sorry for jumping to conclusions and posting too soon. But I’m not sorry for hating Islamophobia as much as I hate antisemitism.”

While Lander later acknowledged that the explosives had been thrown by counter-protesters, his statement still omitted any mention of the suspects’ alleged Islamist ties.

The explosives yesterday near Gracie Mansion were not thrown by the Islamophobic protestors, but by their counter-protesters. Violence is utterly unacceptable, wherever it comes from. I’m glad the individuals responsible are in custody and they should be held accountable under… https://t.co/TMnqgSrXPx — Brad Lander (@bradlander) March 8, 2026

When media outlets and political leaders downplay or obscure the nature of an attack because it clashes with their preferred political narratives, they do more than mislead the public.

They weaken public understanding of the threats society faces and create the conditions in which future violence can be minimized, misunderstood, or ignored.

