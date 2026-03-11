Send Us Your Tips
CNN Turned NYC Bomb Suspects Into Teenagers Whose “Normal Day” Was Ruined. Then Scrubbed the Post

Key takeaways: CNN faced backlash after portraying ISIS-inspired attackers who threw explosive devices at a New York rally in sympathetic terms. The network deleted the post and issued corrections only after widespread criticism over language…

Reading time: 4 minutes

Key takeaways:

  • CNN faced backlash after portraying ISIS-inspired attackers who threw explosive devices at a New York rally in sympathetic terms.

  • The network deleted the post and issued corrections only after widespread criticism over language that downplayed what authorities described as a terrorist attack.

  • The episode highlights troubling editorial decisions in CNN’s early coverage of the incident.


Two suspects are accused of throwing improvised explosive devices at a rally outside the residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. According to authorities, the duo cited inspiration from the Islamic State (ISIS) and used devices containing materials classified as a “weapon of mass destruction.”


It was a terrorist incident. It involved homemade explosives. It targeted a public demonstration. And it took place near the mayor’s residence.


But CNN’s initial social media coverage framed the story very differently.


Instead of emphasizing the gravity of the attack, CNN published a post portraying the suspects in sympathetic, almost infantilizing terms. The now-deleted message described the accused bomb throwers as “teenagers” who had arrived in New York for what “could’ve been a normal day” in the “abnormally warm weather,” before their lives “drastically changed.”




The reaction was immediate.


Social media users quickly seized on the bizarre framing. Two individuals accused of throwing explosive devices at a protest were presented almost like the protagonists of a coming-of-age story, with the focus placed not on the attack but on how their day in New York had been “drastically changed.”





CNN eventually deleted the post and acknowledged that the tweet did not meet its editorial standards.


But the network’s problems did not end there.


Making matters worse, CNN anchor Abby Phillip also had to correct a made on air that the terror attack had targeted the mayor himself. In reality, the explosive devices were thrown at anti-Islam protestors staging a demonstration outside his official residence.





But the fact remains: these corrections came only after widespread backlash over CNN's initial framing, which clearly softened the seriousness of what authorities described as a terrorist attack.






 






















View this post on Instagram














































 


A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)












 






















View this post on Instagram














































 


A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)








How it Should Have been Reported


The facts of the incident are straightforward. As stated by authorities: two men from Pennsylvania traveled to New York and threw homemade bombs during a demonstration outside the mayor’s residence. The devices failed to detonate, but investigators say they contained dangerous explosives and could have caused catastrophic harm.


One device was thrown toward protesters and another near police officers. A third was later discovered in a nearby vehicle. The suspects were arrested and charged with terrorism-related offenses.


CNN could have simply reported that two allegedly ISIS-inspired attackers were arrested after throwing homemade bombs at protesters outside the New York City mayor’s residence.


Instead, the network’s first instinct was to soften the story and make the suspects seem more palatable.


Rather than focusing on the attack and the danger posed by the devices, CNN’s framing shifted attention to the suspects themselves, their perspective and their interrupted day in the city.


That contrast between the seriousness of the incident and the tone of the coverage is precisely why the backlash came so quickly.


Mistakes happen in journalism. Corrections are part of the process.


But when a network deletes its own framing of a bombing attempt because it reads more like sympathy than reporting, and does so only after public backlash, the issue is not simply a tweet.


It is the editorial instinct behind it.


Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what's really going on in Israel and the region.

				

				

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
