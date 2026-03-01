Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

“A Bushy Beard and Easy Smile”: Western Media’s Grotesque Framing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death

Key Takeaways: Tone Shapes Memory: The Washington Post highlighted Khamenei’s “bushy white beard and easy smile,” softening the reality of his record. Euphemism Masks Brutality: The New York Times described him as a “hardline cleric,”…

Reading time: 4 minutes

Key Takeaways:

  • Tone Shapes Memory: The Washington Post highlighted Khamenei’s “bushy white beard and easy smile,” softening the reality of his record.

  • Euphemism Masks Brutality: The New York Times described him as a “hardline cleric,” language that obscures decades of repression and bloodshed.

  • Headlines Matter: From Sky News to Reuters and the BBC, framing choices shape public memory. When brutality is downplayed, history is distorted.



Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was only the second Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He assumed power in 1989 following the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and ruled for decades as the ultimate authority over a regime defined by repression, regional destabilization, and violent ideological extremism.


His tenure was marked by:


    

  • The systematic crushing of political dissent
    • 

  • The imprisonment, torture, and execution of dissidents
    • 

  • The violent suppression of nationwide protest movements
    • 

  • The arming and financing of proxy militias across the Middle East
    • 

  • The institutionalization of chants of “Death to America” and repeated threats to destroy Israel
    • 






Under his leadership, Iran’s security forces opened fire on protesters during successive waves of unrest in 2009, 2019, and during the nationwide demonstrations that followed the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022. In January of this year, fresh nationwide protests were again met with force. Independent analysts estimate that at least 30,000 people were killed in the crackdown, a figure the regime has never credibly refuted. Across these cycles of repression, human rights organizations have documented thousands more deaths and tens of thousands detained.






 






















View this post on Instagram














































 


A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)








Yet when Iranian state media confirmed Khamenei’s death nearly 24 hours after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes struck his compound in Tehran, segments of Western media coverage adopted a tone that bordered on reverential.





The most notable example appeared in The Washington Post, which described Khamenei as known for his “bushy white beard and easy smile,” noting that he cut a “more avuncular figure in public” than his predecessor. The obituary highlighted his fondness for Persian poetry and classic Western novels, including Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables.


The New York Times summarized him as a “hardline cleric” who had made “Iran a regional power” while maintaining hostility toward the United States and Israel.





Sky News labeled him the “arch foe” of President Donald Trump, framing the moment as a personal rivalry. The Wall Street Journal observed that he “nurtured the country’s global ambitions but struggled at home with a withering economy.” Reuters referred to his “fiery ambitions” toward Israel and the United States. The BBC aired images of mourners drawn from regime-controlled broadcasts with little scrutiny of their staging.





Across outlets, the pattern was consistent.


The man who presided over decades of repression was reframed through aesthetic detail and political positioning. His beard. His smile. His literary tastes. His “ambitions.”


His victims were secondary.




This is not about demanding polemics from obituary writers. It is about proportion.


When authoritarian rulers die, the moral weight of their record should not be softened by lifestyle detail or neutralized by euphemism. Calling a regime ideologue a “hardliner” obscures the reality that he headed a theocratic state apparatus that jailed journalists, executed political prisoners, funded Hezbollah and Hamas, and ordered violent crackdowns against his own people.


Headlines shape historical memory. The first paragraph matters more than the twelfth. In death, reputations are distilled and authoritarian rulers should not be granted the luxury of dilution.


So while newspapers fawned over what they chose to highlight, from his wry smile to his love of literature and carefully cultivated image, the rest of us should remember him for what he was: a brutal dictator who deserved the fiery end he met.


Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

				

				

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
Related
				

				

				

				

							

				
				
				
				
				
				
				

		
						

				

					

		

					

		

				

				

					Tags: , , 				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

							
					Picture of Rachel O'Donoghue
				
			
			

									
						

							Rachel O'Donoghue						

					
				
									

						Born in London, England, Rachel O'Donoghue moved to Israel in April 2021 after spending five years working at various national newspaper titles in the UK.

She studied law at the University of Law, London, and gained a master's degree in multimedia journalism at the University of Kent.					

				
							

		

						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

							

								

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

						

						

				

				

				

							

						

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			

							

							

					

				

						

							

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

		

					

					

				

				

				

					

						

					

			

						

				

							
			

												

					

					
					
					
											
					
									

			

		
						

				

				

				

																
															
															

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

					Sign up for our Newsletter:				

				

				

				

									

					
						
									Subscribe Here
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

																														

				

				

				

							

							
					
						Instagram
											
				
							
					
						Twitter
											
				
							
					
						Threads
											
				
							
					
						Tiktok
											
				
							
					
						Facebook-f
											
				
							
					
						Youtube
											
				
							
					
						Telegram-plane
											
				
							
					
						Whatsapp
											
				
					

						

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
© 2026 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

									

					
						
									DONATE
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

									

					
						
									SUBSCRIBE
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

					

		

				

		





				
		

					

						

					

			

						

						

					

			

						

				

					Red Alert
				

				

				

				

					Send us your tips
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			
			
			

							
			
			

								

												
														
											

								

												
														
											

								

												
										

								

												
														
											

								

					By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.				

								

					
				

								

					
				

			

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

					

		

					

		

				

				

					

						

					

			

						

						

					

			

						

				

					Red Alert
				

				

				

				

					Send us your tips
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			
			
			

							
			
			

								

												
														
											

								

												
														
											

								

												
										

								

												
														
											

								

					By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.				

								

					
				

								

					
				

			

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

					

		

					

		

				

		    
    
    
        
			
			


























		Skip to content