A recent report by B’Tselem, an organization often described in Western media as an “Israeli human rights group,” is raising serious questions about media manipulation and the integrity of human rights discourse. While the report is presented as a legitimate critique of Israel’s actions in Gaza, and made an all-the-more shocking accusation as coming from an Israeli organization, within Israel B’Tselem is known for its extremist stance and its agenda to delegitimize Israel. This distinction is often glossed over by mainstream outlets, leaving audiences to accept the narrative without understanding the group’s true intentions.

The B’Tselem report accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza—a highly charged claim that misuses the legal definition of genocide to fit a political narrative. Instead of using the established, legal framework for genocide, B’Tselem broadens the term in order to accommodate their cherry-picked statements and make arguments that have already been debunked. The report even goes so far as to claim that the very establishment of the State of Israel set the stage for genocide, an absurd and historically inaccurate argument that ignores the reality of the conflict.

Organizations like B’Tselem and Amnesty International before it are increasingly distorting the meaning of terms like “genocide” and “famine” to fit their agenda. While they claim to raise the moral bar for human rights, they are actually weakening the integrity of these critical concepts, using them selectively and politically in the context of one conflict—Israel vs. Hamas.

Rather than allowing these agenda-driven organizations to redefine serious terms for political purposes, we must demand that accurate, fact-based reporting take precedence over distorted narratives. When the media amplifies these claims without scrutiny, they play into the hands of those seeking to delegitimize Israel and its right to exist.