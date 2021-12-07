CAIRless: Why Do Media Cite a Group That Called for Tel Aviv’s ‘Liberation’? (VIDEO)

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Why do media outlets uncritically cite the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)? In 2021, publications like CNN, The Washington Post and The Guardian mentioned CAIR over 250 times.

At the recent American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) conference, CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad called the city of Tel Aviv “occupied” by Israel, and said that “Allah willing” it will be “free[d] later.”

He also vowed to fight the Biden Administration’s plan to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defense system. Iron Dome saves both Israeli and Palestinian lives by countering Hamas’ terrorism.

CAIR leader in San Francisco Zahra Billoo in 2019 was booted from the Women’s March due to her antisemitic views. At the AMP conference, she falsely blamed “Zionists” for Islamophobia and police violence in the US.

Related Reading: Why Do Media Uncritically Cite US-Based Muslim Lobbying Group CAIR?

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Featured Image: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images