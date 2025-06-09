CBS Tries to Embarrass the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and Fails

The decline of CBS News reporting is disturbing. Stories of alleged IDF massacres and abuse of Palestinians on their way to pick up aid from Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) distribution centers have filled their reports. From omission of facts to imbalanced reporting on Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip, it’s all irresponsible.

Debunked Aid Scandals in Gaza

Over the last couple of weeks, there has been chaos and confusion surrounding aid distribution and multiple alleged deadly events in Gaza. While any smart media tried to wrap their heads around the facts first, many outlets were quick to believe Hamas while dismissing Israeli and GHF ones from the very first day – that dozens were “massacred” by the IDF on their way to gather aid. One of those outlets is CBS.

Indeed, the IDF has publicly stated that warning shots were fired over the course of the last week, but said that it was not responsible for any mass casualty event that was alleged to have taken place.

Earlier today, during the movement of the crowd along the designated routes toward the aid distribution site—approximately half a kilometer from the site—IDF troops identified several suspects moving toward them, deviating from the designated routes. The troops carried out… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 3, 2025

The GHF also reported on numerous occasions that aid has been distributed “without incident,” but due to “overcrowding,” it would be trying to figure out a safer way to operate.

Most recently, the private aid organization also paused operations to collect itself after receiving threats from Hamas against its staff. However, operations restarted a day later with a pilot program, which saw truckloads of aid delivered directly to Gaza community leaders.

CBS Doubles Down

But CBS has doubled down on its reports, and Hamas barely exists if at all in its narrative – even after the GHF and IDF have both come out with statements debunking claims of murderous chaos under their watch.

These are just some of the problematic reports HonestReporting has seen.

One by Elizabeth Palmer, distributed on all CBS channels, covered an Israeli strike and the “Israeli blockade” on aid, which doesn’t currently exist.

The GHF “was set up to cut international organizations like the World Food Programme (WFP) out of the loop, but it’s been deadly from the start,” Palmer says, ignoring the presence of Hamas and other armed groups that have been stealing aid for years.

She reports Israeli forces shooting at Palestinians near GHF aid hubs, while a clip of a blurred body being covered by an UNRWA bag is shown.

Indeed, there was a deadly incident at a UN WFP warehouse. Hamas itself bragged about killing Palestinians trying to “steal aid” from the warehouse on their own Telegram channel.

Then Gazans stormed a flour stockpile. Hamas fired into the crowd, killing five, and boasted about it on Telegram. Media spin? “Deadly break-in at UN warehouse.” No mention of Hamas hoarding the aid or pulling the trigger. pic.twitter.com/TZqnDF72K0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 30, 2025

The cherry on top at the end of Palmer’s report was citing GHF’s temporary site closure and threats from Hamas, and then quickly dismissing them as “they did not offer any detail on what those threats were.” CBS was evidently not interested in investigating further.

Then there’s CBS’s senior foreign correspondent, Imtiaz Tyab – a former Jerusalem correspondent for Al Jazeera whose style of journalism favors Qatari propaganda.

Add on the fact that the CBS producer on the ground in Gaza is Marwan al-Ghoul, whose links to the PFLP have previously been exposed – and it’s the ultimate recipe for bias and problematic reporting.

Tyab’s reports over the last week consistently erase Hamas, omit the context of “mass shootings,” as well as the context of Israeli strikes on buildings. He also uses a distracting and fruitless investigation into the GHF to try and delegitimize the private foundation that is attempting to provide aid to hungry Palestinians.

It seems, however, that CBS has no qualms about this.

But then, not all of their correspondents even know what they are talking about. On a CBS News 24/7 report from June 4, Middle East correspondent Courtney Kealy wasn’t even able to discern the difference between the U.S. and the UN or the GHF and its affiliate, Safe Reach Solutions.

As Kealy stumbles through the hit, she gets one fact wrong after another. One of her false claims is that Palestinians have to travel through combat zones in order to reach GHF distribution centers.

In reality, the designated path to reach the aid is an open humanitarian corridor from 6 AM to 6 PM and is only considered a closed military combat zone overnight. This was made very clear to Palestinians who intend to make their way through to pick up aid.

But what is even more troublesome is the omission of facts. Why are the IDF and the GHF taking control of aid distribution in the first place? Why was the GHF site in southern Gaza closed down for 24 hours? Why are people so hungry and desperate?

The answer: Hamas.

But CBS doesn’t say that.

This is about a tyrannic, oppressive terror organization that wants to stay in control of the enclave. They are even killing their own civilians in order to do so. Instead, CBS is parroting Hamas propaganda and propping up the UN’s corrupted agenda.

The focus should be on what Hamas is doing to its people, not dancing around facts and dismissing them as fiction.

