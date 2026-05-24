Clutching at Straws: New York Times’ Desperate Defense of Kristof’s ‘Dog-Rape’ Column

Key Takeaways:

The NYT’s “defence” confirms the problem: Hamas‑linked sources, circular fact‑checking, and shifting testimonies still passed as “no errors.”

The paper cannot credibly stand up the “rape dogs” claim – it misuses history and science and still has no expert willing to back the story.

Instead of correcting failures, the NYT hides behind process talk and October 7, revealing a newsroom culture that protects false narratives about Israel rather than challenging them.

The New York Times is clearly feeling the heat over Nicholas Kristof’s column alleging sexual abuse of Palestinian detainees, including the grotesque claim that dogs were “coached” to rape them, as it has issued yet another defense of the piece – an article in which Kristof and Kathleen Kingsbury, the head of Times Opinion, claim to address “some of the most common and pressing questions” even while new revelations keep surfacing about the column’s deeply flawed sourcing.

The backlash began earlier this month when, just hours after the column was published, HonestReporting revealed that two of Kristof’s named sources had given conflicting and evolving accounts of their alleged sexual assaults by Israeli security forces, and that one of them was a Hamas supporter who had also previously accused Palestinian authorities in the West Bank of sexually abusing him.

We also highlighted Kristof’s reliance on Euro‑Med Human Rights Monitor, an NGO with documented ties to Hamas and a long history of promoting patently false and extreme allegations about Israel, including the “dog rape” libel itself – a claim that is scientifically implausible and not supported by any veterinary experts or medical literature.

Days after the column appeared, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced their intention to sue the New York Times for defamation. The paper responded with a statement defending the piece and dismissing the lawsuit threat as “part of a well‑worn political playbook that aims to undermine independent reporting and stifle journalism that does not fit a specific narrative.”

Last week, HonestReporting also exposed how Kristof’s sourcing problems extend well beyond this single column. In other pieces on Israel and the war in Gaza, he has cited a Palestinian “activist” presented as someone who presses for reconciliation and peace, despite an extensive social media record praising terror attacks and celebrating jihad and martyrdom; referred to a Gazan student reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike who appears not to exist; and quoted a Christian pastor who openly defended the October 7 Hamas attacks. Taken together, these examples point to a pattern: partisan sources, missing context, and claims that do not survive basic fact‑checking.

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After the @nytimes “dog rape” story, we examined “human stories” Nick Kristof has published on Gaza. What we found is alarming. Sources presented as credible and apolitical supporting terrorism, don’t match descriptions – or may not exist. Did Kristof verify any of this? pic.twitter.com/OpcM1j3YBu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 20, 2026

Against that backdrop, the Times’ latest defense, published on Thursday evening, is presented as a sober Q&A in which Kristof and Kingsbury respond to “common and pressing questions.” In reality, it exposes just how deep the problems with this reporting go.

First, Kingsbury insists that the Times “stands by” the column, claiming “rigorous vetting…to ensure that every testimony and anecdote [Kristof] personally reported was supported by independent sources” and that editors “found no errors.” Yet it is hard to believe the paper truly considers the reporting as solid as she suggests, given that editors have felt compelled to keep issuing follow‑up defenses while still failing to answer outstanding questions about Kristof’s sources and continuing to offer misleading explanations for the “dog rape” claim.

The sourcing problems are central. Beyond Sami al‑Sai, another contested source is Issa Amro. The latest defense says fact‑checkers reviewed his “prior accounts” before finding his testimony credible, yet those accounts have changed over time. In serious sexual‑violence reporting, shifts in a story can be handled responsibly – by disclosing them, explaining why they changed, and showing how they were evaluated. The original column never told readers that al‑Sai or Amro’s descriptions evolved or that there were discrepancies to weigh. This is not about creating a hierarchy in which some victims are believed and others are not; it is about whether a person’s history and shifting testimony go to the heart of the credibility of extraordinarily serious allegations.

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The @nytimes’ new defense of Nicholas Kristof’s column on alleged sexual abuse of Palestinians – including the “rape dogs” claim – even drags in Oct 7 and Islamophobia to protect it. Here’s what they still aren’t telling you 🧵https://t.co/QrDrxOndZQ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 22, 2026

Regarding Euro‑Med, Kristof admits that the group’s chairman publicly praised the Hamas‑led October 7 massacres but treats this as a minor detail, arguing that “citing a source does not constitute an endorsement of its leadership’s political views or social media activity” and noting that Euro‑Med was not involved in helping him find interviewees. Yet even if one accepts that Euro‑Med did not directly supply him with witnesses, we are still left with an extraordinary coincidence: the same “dog rape” allegations that first appeared in Euro‑Med’s material resurface, almost identically, in Kristof’s column. At a minimum, readers were entitled to know that the most sensational claim in the piece originated with a Hamas‑aligned advocacy group.

This points to a broader problem with how the Times presents its sources. Readers were entitled to a clear picture of who these organizations are and how they have reported on Israel in the past. Simply labeling outfits as “human rights groups” or “Israeli NGOs” without acknowledging their ideological commitments or history of highly contested claims is not transparency. When an outlet’s previous work on Israel has been repeatedly criticized for inaccuracies and one‑sided framing, that history is directly relevant to how its allegations should be weighed.

It is the “rape dogs” allegation, however, where the defense becomes most indefensible. Kristof and the Times now point to Chile under Pinochet and “peer‑reviewed medical literature” in an effort to suggest that the Israeli dog‑rape scenario is grounded in history and science. Yet when you examine the Chile testimony, the central pattern is dogs being used to terrorize and mount naked prisoners as a form of torture; victims either describe no penetration, or the accounts are ambiguous in ways that do not resemble a trained, repeatable method. The medical case reports involve humans initiating contact, not dogs trained as rape weapons. There is no documented case of dogs being trained to become sexually aroused, mount and anally penetrate detainees on command as alleged here.

In addition, canine behavior experts have said the scenario Kristof describes is essentially impossible: you cannot reliably train a dog to reach sexual arousal and perform anal penetration on cue in the circumstances he outlines. An accusation this extraordinary required, at minimum, on‑record expert support. The Times provided none in the original piece and still has not produced a single specialist willing to say this is plausible. For a newspaper that claims “no errors,” the absence of any qualified expert willing to stand behind its most lurid claim is a devastating gap.

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Kristof points to his line, “It’s impossible to know how common sexual assaults against Palestinians are,” as if that caveat cures the column’s problems. Yet he then describes abuses and sexual violence as effectively endemic, while acknowledging there is no evidence that Israeli leaders ordered rapes. You cannot admit you have no basis to measure prevalence and in the same column suggest a systemic, routine practice. There is a world of difference between documenting specific abuses in prisons, which we know occur worldwide, and asserting something close to a standard policy.

Perhaps most disturbing is Kristof’s decision to invoke October 7 and a supposed link to Islamophobia as part of his defense against the charge that his reporting fuels antisemitism. He writes that after the Hamas terror attack of October 7, journalists knew that vivid coverage of Hamas atrocities risked aggravating Islamophobia, and cites the murder of a six‑year‑old Palestinian‑American boy in Chicago as an example. He argues that the solution was not to “soft‑pedal” coverage of Hamas, and compares that to his current work.

Let us be crystal clear. Hamas live‑streamed and documented its own atrocities; journalists verified horrors the killers themselves proudly showed. Kristof, by contrast, is asking readers to believe an unprecedented dog‑rape story no expert will stand behind, built on Hamas‑linked and anonymous sources. To drag this into the same moral frame as October 7 and to invoke Islamophobia in that context is not moral nuance; it is an attempt to wrap his own unsupported reporting in the language of “protecting victims,” and to smear critics while hiding bad journalism behind real Israeli victims.

The Times’ Kristof problem is not going away – and nor should it. This latest defense makes it abundantly clear just how shoddy the journalism was. The gulf between the paper’s self‑exonerating rhetoric and the detailed criticisms now on the record is vast. The only serious way forward for the New York Times is to acknowledge that this column did not meet its own standards, correct the record, and take a hard look at how such a story ever made it to print in the first place.

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