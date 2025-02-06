▶ Columbia University’s Anti-Israel Crisis: Protests, Bias, and Professors Glorifying Terror

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Something disturbing is happening at Columbia University. What started as “peaceful” protests has escalated into open hostility toward Jewish students and blatant glorification of violence.

Masked protestors recently stormed a class on Modern Israeli History, distributing flyers that read “Burn Zionism to the ground” and “Crush Zionism.” Despite claims of nonviolence, protestors have been caught on video glorifying the Intifada—an uprising marked by deadly terror attacks against Jews. They’ve also rallied in support of convicted Palestinian terrorists.

But it’s not just the students. Columbia’s faculty is enabling the problem. One professor who equated student protesters to Palestinians in Gaza is now teaching a course on Contemporary Western Civilization. Meanwhile, Joseph Massad—a professor infamous for praising Hamas’ October 7th attack—is leading a class on Israeli and Palestinian politics and Zionism. His appointment was so outrageous that another professor, Lawrence Rosenblatt, resigned in protest. At the same time, Israeli professor, Shai Davidai, who opposed the anti-Israel protests plaguing Columbia is barred from campus.

Jewish students at Columbia summed it up best: “A Jewish student’s options for a class on Israel/Zionism are: take it with Joseph Massad, a known antisemite who celebrated October 7th—or be protested.”

Columbia University is spiraling out of control. So we ask again: What on earth is happening at Columbia?