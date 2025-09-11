Conspiracy Theories Blame Israel for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Key takeaways:

On September 10, Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, was assassinated during a speaking event.

So-called activists online quickly turned to claiming Israel was behind his death.

Conspiracy theories spread quickly online, amplifying dangerous misinformation and fueling harmful narratives.

Yesterday (September 10), a loud activist voice in American conservative politics was silenced after he was assassinated at an event at Utah Valley University. Charlie Kirk, 31, while a polarizing figure in the U.S. culture wars, was an outspoken supporter of Israel, the Jewish people, and freedom of speech.

Charlie Kirk’s murder is a tragedy. Whatever your politics, his fierce defense of Israel stood out. On campuses worldwide he fearlessly debated Israel’s right to exist – changing minds along the way. A thread of Charlie’s most impactful defenses of Israel 🧵 pic.twitter.com/NgWhJJmdIf — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 11, 2025

As of September 11, the murderer is still unknown, with American authorities pursuing a manhunt. Despite no public information being available as to the background, whereabouts, or motives of the killer, in the immediate aftermath of the assassination, large numbers of so-called activists posted online claiming that the assailant was not a lone individual, but rather a body determined to silence Kirk.

Their scapegoat? Israel and the Mossad.

Honestly I wouldn’t be surprised to find out it was Mossad that shot Charlie Kirk. — ADAM (@AdameMedia) September 10, 2025

By stringing together entirely unrelated “evidence,” a false narrative about Israel as the perpetrator began to take form.

>He started *mildly* criticizing Israel

> He said Epstein was Mossad

> He let anti-Zionists speak at his events

> Zionist media started attacking him

> Netanyahu tweets within minutes So as usual Jews are behind it and they killed Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/yAUu8mzbAn — 𖤓 (@SH1V4MM) September 11, 2025

These conspiracy theorists insisted that Kirk’s views slowly evolved to become anti-Israel, and he had started questioning the actions of the state. This, despite his consistent defense of Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism and the threats that it faces.

You may not have noticed Charlie Kirk undermining Israel. But the Zionists sure did. pic.twitter.com/a8m5zups4g — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) September 10, 2025

In portraying Kirk as a rising critic of the Jewish state, voices online attempted to rewrite his public record, fabricating a motive for Israel to silence him. These conspiracists pointed to his followers’ anti-Israel views and twisted them as “evidence” of Kirk’s own “shift” where he began a “JQ question” journey. Shorthand for “Jewish Question,” these individuals peddle the theory that the Jewish people are secretly controlling politics, the economy, and the media. Anyone who questions or challenges this alleged control is said to be punished by the Jews who supposedly wield it.

Of course, this conspiracy is not based on any factual evidence but on recycled antisemitic myths. It became yet another way of turning a tragedy into a vehicle for scapegoating Jews.

I’m pretty sure Mossad/CIA killed Charlie Kirk because he was starting to privately question the state of Israel’s actions. All of his Israel-related X polls the past few months showed a strong anti-Israel stance from his followers. This probably started his JQ journey… pic.twitter.com/JNVcCnJV6W — Tanuki (@TanukiLives) September 10, 2025

The internet claimed Israel as the perpetrator, assassinating Kirk solely to advance its own agenda, even if at the expense of the Israel-U.S. relationship. The accusation is entirely unfounded, but it still garnered support from accounts with over one million followers.

Yesterday was a turning point for Israel US relations. Les than 24 hours and the internet already figured out who the most likely culprit was. He was their friend. He basically dedicated his life to them. And they murdered him in front of his family. Israel just shot… — Ian Carroll (@IanCarrollShow) September 11, 2025

As a result of Kirk’s support for Israel, Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, rushed to offer him support upon hearing the news that he was in critical condition, praying that he would recover.

Yet voices online quickly concluded that Netanyahu’s well-wishes could only mean one thing: Israel was behind the assassination.

He’s probably the one who ordered it. pic.twitter.com/gINFBziomf — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) September 10, 2025

Naturally, terrorist supporter and conspiracy theorist Jackson Hinkle jumped on the conspiracy theory bandwagon.

Yes, I do think it’s odd that a 🇮🇱 Prime Minister 🇮🇱 who is in the middle of bombing 7 countries halfway across the world tweeted about Charlie Kirk minutes after his assassination — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) September 10, 2025

This is not the first time conspiracy theories blaming Israel for the death of innocent people have been created.

The tragic events of September 11, 2001, were also made into a conspiracy theory, claiming it was the doing of a Mossad operation, alleging that it carried out the terrorist attack to advance the agenda of the Jewish state.

Because the assassination happened the day before 9/11, the same conspiracy theorists who push the Mossad narrative found an easy opportunity to link the two events. They claimed that Kirk’s death was part of a broader, coordinated plan by Israel to manipulate global events and public perceptions of the country during a time of war.

The day before 9/11 too. Setting up the perfect narrative for “the shooter was pro-palestine.” https://t.co/eTVWV4icwF — JuliansRum (@ItsJuliansRum) September 10, 2025

The pattern of speculation being transformed into “evidence” is not new. However, the speed with which these false narratives can spread certainly is. By diverting attention away from actual facts, conspiracy theorists can succeed in luring their audiences into believing dangerous tropes that fuel antisemitism. The exploitation of Charlie Kirk’s horrific assassination demonstrates how quickly a tragedy can be weaponized to fuel age-old antisemitic tropes by blaming the Jewish people for a tragedy in which they had no part.

