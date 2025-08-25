Daily Mirror Exploits Gazan Child to Push Hamas Famine Narrative

Key takeaways:

It’s yet another front page deception – using a sick child with a pre-existing genetic disease to manipulate the public and propagate Hamas’ “famine” narrative.

The Anadolu agency reports (see next tweet) Karim Muammer suffers from a rare genetic disease known as “Fanconi Syndrome,” which affects the liver, kidneys, & intestines & disrupts the absorption of essential nutrients, making him more vulnerable to disease.That didn’t stop… pic.twitter.com/apABQuL7cp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 23, 2025

The image was paired with what the outlet claimed was an open letter signed by 12 Holocaust survivors calling to end the war and to “STOP STARVING GAZA’S KIDS.”

The Turkish state Anadolu Agency confirmed on August 19 that three-year-old Karim Ali Fouad Abu Mu’amar, in Gaza, has the rare genetic Fanconi Syndrome.

But the Daily Mirror decided to ignore this crucial piece of information, and on August 23, plastered Karim on its front page, using him as the poster child for what the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) asserts as “famine” in the Gaza Strip, completely omitting the disease as a factor for his condition.

The article also used an image of five-year-old Dalya Mohammed al-Zuweidi , who suffers neurological damage stemming from oxygen deprivation to her brain.

This matters because it’s not an accurate representation of the average Gazan child. It doesn’t mean they aren’t hungry; it just means Karim and Dalya are on the extreme end of the spectrum and shouldn’t be representing even hungry children in Gaza, with their serious underlying conditions.

Swiftly, COGAT provided Karim’s referral report on Sunday – evidence straight from the European Gaza Hospital.

Yesterday (Saturday), @DailyMirror, published on its front page the photo of 3-year-old Karim Ali Fouad Abu Mu’amar, claiming that his condition was caused by “famine” in Gaza. #TheFacts: Karim suffers from a genetic illness – Fanconi syndrome – which led to muscle and urinary… pic.twitter.com/6DCkw1bjqk— COGAT (@cogatonline) August 24, 2025

The report indicates Karim’s diagnosis was made at 10 months old, and that there is a family history of the syndrome.

This is just the latest example of media misusing dramatic images of emaciated Gazan children in an attempt to paint Israel as responsible for deliberately starving Palestinians and promoting Hamas’ famine narrative while failing to acknowledge those children’s pre-existing conditions. Reproducing Hamas propaganda without verification, and seemingly, deliberatly omitting information, isn’t journalism; it’s propaganda.

