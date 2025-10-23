Send Us Your Tips
▶ Dog Rape and Organ Theft? The Internet’s Latest Anti-Israel Lies

Two of the most grotesque anti-Israel conspiracies are once again spreading online: the claim that Israeli dogs were trained to sexually assault Palestinians, and that Israel is running an organ-harvesting operation. Both are baseless lies, recycled from medieval antisemitic myths and repackaged for the social media age.

The so-called “dog rape” story originated from Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, a Hamas-linked organization that offered no names, no witnesses, and no evidence. Yet the claim spread rapidly through anti-Israel influencers eager to promote anything that demonizes Israel.

Similarly, the “organ theft” accusation recently resurfaced in DropSite News, quoting Hamas’s media office in Gaza, which alleged that Israel returned “bodies without organs.” The story traces back to a 2009 Swedish report, whose author later admitted he had fabricated the claim entirely.

It’s easy to dismiss these conspiracies as absurd — until you see how many people believe them. They’re not just lies; they’re dehumanizing propaganda designed to inflame hatred, justify violence, and paint Jews as subhuman villains.

