‘Exploiting the Victims’: Dutch Court Ruling Recognizes COVID-19 Holocaust Distortion Pandemic (VIDEO)

A judge in Amsterdam this week ordered Dutch far-right politician Thierry Baudet to stop using Holocaust imagery on social media. Baudet had been invoking WWII to protest government measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ruling, Baudet created a “breeding ground for antisemitism” by comparing COVID-19 policies to the Nazi persecution of Jews. The court demanded he delete four specific Twitter posts. In one of the tweets, the Forum for Democracy leader called unvaccinated people “the new Jews.”

The civil lawsuit was filed by Jewish groups and four Holocaust survivors. The ruling acknowledged that Baudet’s “factually wrong” comparison exploits the suffering of victims of the Nazi Final Solution. Meanwhile, protesters worldwide continue to appropriate the “yellow star” and other symbols associated with the Shoah in order to promote their particular cause.

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