fbpx
Send Us Your Tips

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

EXPOSED: The Times Sneakily Edited Roger Waters Article to Remove Antisemitism Defense

The Times of London craftily edited its recent review of Roger Waters’ concert in Birmingham after the piece appeared to excuse the musician’s antisemitism. The piece — written by music critic Mark Beaumont — was…

The Times of London craftily edited its recent review of Roger Waters’ concert in Birmingham after the piece appeared to excuse the musician’s antisemitism.

The piece — written by music critic Mark Beaumont — was published on June 1 and caught the attention of HonestReporting over Beaumont’s thinly-disguised attempt to whitewash Waters’ long and well-documented history of antisemitism.

However, it can be revealed that the original version of the review was even more problematic and was swiftly and sneakily amended by editors at The Times to remove elements that seemingly dismissed the accusations of anti-Jewish hatred against the former Pink Floyd rocker.

The initial headline of the piece, “Roger Waters review — ignore the online hate, this was majestic,” was changed to “Roger Waters review — if you can ignore the rants, this was majestic.”

Roger Waters - The Times review
Original: How the piece was first headlined in The Times

 

Roger Waters - The Times review
Amended: The headline was quickly changed to not appear to be justifying Waters’ antisemitism

 

The original headline and its meaning were clear: people should “ignore” the antisemitism allegations leveled at Waters because they are spurious and the criticism he has faced is nothing more than a concocted “online hate” frenzy.

A later amendment radically altered its meaning — readers are told that Waters frequently rants in an unhinged fashion and that only “if” they can ignore such diatribes, will they enjoy the show.

Read More: Water-ed Down: Media Miss Mark as Roger Waters Dons Nazi-Style Uniform, Defiles Memory of Anne Frank

And this is not the only stealthy edit made.

The first two paragraphs of the piece were also subtly changed to remove Beaumont’s obvious attempt at sanitizing Waters.

In the original version, no reference was made to Waters’ so-called “Pink paranoia” when he suggested that his critics are being directed “from Tel Aviv.” Instead, the comment stood alone and uncontextualized, suggesting the writer believes Israel really is manipulating the coverage of Waters’ tour.

Additionally, the amended article included adjectives like “raving” and “alarming’ to describe Waters’ incessant fixation with Jews and Israel, as well as removing Beaumont’s obvious insinuation that social media users are unfairly victimizing Waters (“Blame Twitter for the lurch towards condemnation over context”).

 

Roger Waters - The Times review
Sanitized: The original first two paragraphs of the review in The Times of Roger Waters

 

Roger Waters - The Times review
Clarity: The Times sought to remove the more problematic elements of Beaumont’s piece

 

Standard practice in journalism is to tell readers when an article has been amended or corrected — whatever the reason.

Normally, an article that has been edited after publication will include a time-stamped footnote at the top or bottom of the page that states the piece was altered, although not necessarily revealing the specific change.

The Times’ failure to do this is perhaps indicative of the newspaper wishing to cover up the fact that it initially published a piece that attempted to rationalize and ultimately defend Roger Waters and his dangerous antisemitism.

Found this article informative? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to read more articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , , ,
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Print Post
Rachel O'Donoghue
Rachel O'Donoghue
Born in London, England, Rachel O'Donoghue moved to Israel in April 2021 after spending five years working at various national newspaper titles in the UK. She studied law at the University of Law, London, and gained a master's degree in multimedia journalism at the University of Kent.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Tweet
Share
Share
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

© 2023 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

Donate
Subscribe
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content