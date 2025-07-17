Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

▶ From Superman to Elmo to NYC Floods: Antisemitism Hits Every Corner of the Internet

In just one week, antisemitism reared its ugly head in unexpected places.

With the new Superman movie hitting cinemas, some fans seemed to love the film for the entirely wrong reason. They viewed it as an allegory of the war in Gaza, and depicting Israel as the villain. But how did a superhero movie become a platform for anti-Israel sentiment, and how come fans are so eager to dive into the conspiracy?

While X was turned upside down by Grok last week, this week it was a famed red muppet who had Elon Musk’s platform reeling. Elmo’s account was hacked by an antisemite, who posted “Kill all Jews.” Shockingly, this tweet gathered over a thousand likes within minutes. While some found humor in the incident, the disturbing reality is that such posts are becoming all too common.

Finally, the recent floods in New York sparked antisemitic conspiracies and sentiments. Needless to say, there’s no connection between federal defense spending on Israel and New York’s infrastructure issues. Yet, the antisemitic narrative continues to spread unchecked.

Whether it’s cultural icons or natural disasters, antisemitism is becoming more pervasive. There must be pushback and accountability on social media platforms, and it’s up to all of us to call it out.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Related

Tags: ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content