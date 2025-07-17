▶ From Superman to Elmo to NYC Floods: Antisemitism Hits Every Corner of the Internet

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In just one week, antisemitism reared its ugly head in unexpected places.

With the new Superman movie hitting cinemas, some fans seemed to love the film for the entirely wrong reason. They viewed it as an allegory of the war in Gaza, and depicting Israel as the villain. But how did a superhero movie become a platform for anti-Israel sentiment, and how come fans are so eager to dive into the conspiracy?

While X was turned upside down by Grok last week, this week it was a famed red muppet who had Elon Musk’s platform reeling. Elmo’s account was hacked by an antisemite, who posted “Kill all Jews.” Shockingly, this tweet gathered over a thousand likes within minutes. While some found humor in the incident, the disturbing reality is that such posts are becoming all too common.

Finally, the recent floods in New York sparked antisemitic conspiracies and sentiments. Needless to say, there’s no connection between federal defense spending on Israel and New York’s infrastructure issues. Yet, the antisemitic narrative continues to spread unchecked.

Whether it’s cultural icons or natural disasters, antisemitism is becoming more pervasive. There must be pushback and accountability on social media platforms, and it’s up to all of us to call it out.