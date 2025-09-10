▶ Greta’s Selfie Yacht Returns With Another Performance To Demonize Israel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gaza flotilla sailing toward the enclave has pulled off another stunt: they set their own boat on fire and blamed Israel. Though authorities quickly debunked the claim, that didn’t stop the lie from going viral.

Activists from the Gaza flotilla alleged that an Israeli drone struck one of their boats, causing a fire. Footage of the incident immediately drew thousands of views, thanks to the crew’s orchestrated media campaign.

But the facts tell a different story. Tunisian authorities confirmed that no UAVs of any kind were detected in the area. The flaming object shown in the viral video is most likely a signal flare launched from a neighboring boat. And, authorities say there may have been an internal source for the fire: a cigarette.

This is not the first time such theatrics have gone viral, making it nothing more than performative activism with a sinister edge: The goal appears more about generating media attention that vilifies Israel than providing actual aid to Gazans

Don’t let these false narratives spread unchecked. Always verify claims and call out misinformation when you see it.