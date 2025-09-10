Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

▶ Greta’s Selfie Yacht Returns With Another Performance To Demonize Israel

The Gaza flotilla sailing toward the enclave has pulled off another stunt: they set their own boat on fire and blamed Israel. Though authorities quickly debunked the claim, that didn’t stop the lie from going viral.

Activists from the Gaza flotilla alleged that an Israeli drone struck one of their boats, causing a fire. Footage of the incident immediately drew thousands of views, thanks to the crew’s orchestrated media campaign.

But the facts tell a different story. Tunisian authorities confirmed that no UAVs of any kind were detected in the area. The flaming object shown in the viral video is most likely a signal flare launched from a neighboring boat. And, authorities say there may have been an internal source for the fire: a cigarette.

This is not the first time such theatrics have gone viral, making it nothing more than performative activism with a sinister edge: The goal appears more about generating media attention that vilifies Israel than providing actual aid to Gazans

Don’t let these false narratives spread unchecked. Always verify claims and call out misinformation when you see it.

Image Credit: Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images

Related

Tags: , ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content