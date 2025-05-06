Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

▶ Hamas Controls Gaza’s Media—And the Global Narrative

Your feed is flooded with news from Gaza—but have you ever stopped to ask: who’s actually allowed to report it?

The answer: Hamas. In Gaza, there is no freedom of the press. No independent reporting, no criticism allowed. And definitely no exposing corruption without risking arrest—or worse.

According to Freedom House, an organization that ranks political rights and civil liberties, Gaza scored 2 out of 100 in its latest freedom ranking. That’s not just low—it’s “Not Free.”

For context, the U.S. scores 84, and Israel scores 73. Both are considered “free.”

Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantees everyone the right to free expression and access to information. But in Gaza, journalists aren’t even allowed to report on Hamas’s military activities or civilian abuse. A Gazan reporter summed it up: “Hamas doesn’t want the journalists to speak out about its corruption.”

Even the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate has been sidelined. Hamas replaced it in Gaza with a fake committee that issues threats and arrest warrants to journalists who step out of line.

So the next time you hear that “news from Gaza,” remember—Hamas is holding the mic.

Related

Tags: , ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content
x Powerful Protection for WordPress, from Shield Security
This Site Is Protected By
Shield Security