Hamas Massacre and Operation Iron Swords: What You Need To Know

On October 7, 2023, the Hamas terror group launched a multi-pronged surprise attack against the Jewish state. As waves of rockets and missiles were fired from Gaza at communities in southern and central Israel, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel by land and air, massacring Israeli civilians in their homes and forcefully taking over 100 Israelis as hostages into Gaza.

In response, Israel declared war and initiated the bombardment of Hamas targets in Gaza. In addition, the IDF has also called up some 350,000 reservists to support it in its fight against Palestinian terror.

⚠️ SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND THIS CONTENT DISTRESSING. Early this morning, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. Men, women, and children have been murdered and abducted. 22 communities are overrun with terrorists. 40,000 reservists are called up for duty. Here’s everything… pic.twitter.com/xBlCoY9IK8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2023

As the eyes of the world are now turned to Israel, here are some key points that you should keep in mind when following the media coverage of the war:

Hamas Is an Internationally Recognized Terror Organization

For the past three decades, Hamas has engaged in various forms of terrorism against Israeli civilians, including suicide bombings, indiscriminate rocket attacks, shootings, and stabbings.

It is for this reason that the group has been labeled as a terror organization by, among others, Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, and Australia.

Several mainstream media organizations refused to refer to Hamas members as “terrorists” in recent articles, preferring to use more neutral terms like “militants,” “fighters,” “soldiers,” and “raiders.”

These terms not only minimize Hamas’ actions but also provide a form of legitimacy to their barbaric activities.

Words matter. International media are minimizing Hamas' terror campaign by calling them fighters and militants. @gmeisin pushes back and challenges @cnni to identify Hamas as the terrorists they are. pic.twitter.com/bfuzW0yccZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 9, 2023

From "militants" to "fighters" and now "raiders."@Reuters' terminology gets progressively worse when it comes to labeling Hamas. "Raiders?!" This isn't a movie. This is reality. And the brutal reality is that Hamas are terrorists.https://t.co/XzerXDCZh6 pic.twitter.com/pO2TAP6YnW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 9, 2023

Hey @Bloomberg, Hamas terrorists should not be referred to as "soldiers" in the same photo caption as actual Israeli soldiers. Please fix it.https://t.co/Uqqa5nsFAM pic.twitter.com/fmVSoABfT6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 8, 2023

Hey @tomforemancnn, Why are you calling Hamas terrorists — who engaged in slaughtering and kidnapping innocent Israeli civilians — "armed soldiers" and "fighters"? They are not an army. They are proscribed terrorists.@CNN, fix your terminology. pic.twitter.com/0aeEMJKOWS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 8, 2023

An ISIS flag was found on the bodies of Hamas terrorists at Kibbutz Sufa, following the savage massacre they carried out. Yet, the international media are still calling them "militants." HOW MUCH MORE DO YOU NEED TO PROVE WHAT HAMAS REALLY IS?!https://t.co/f4ArIhcPtx — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 12, 2023

Hamas Wants To Destroy Israel

Almost immediately after Hamas’ attack began, several news outlets sought to contextualize the terror group’s brutality by providing their audiences with possible factors that would have contributed to the surprise assault.

These rationalizations claim that Hamas’ attack was a response to a rise in West Bank violence over the past year, clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian rioters at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem earlier this year, the ongoing Israeli defensive blockade of Gaza, the lack of a two-state solution, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in general.

However, these seeming justifications are a red herring as Hamas’ raison d’etre is the destruction of the Jewish state. This is expressed in both its 1988 charter as well as its 2017 document of general principles and policies.

Therefore, any attempt at rationalizing the attack as the result of some immediate cause (which implicitly accords some liability to Israel) or portraying Hamas as a rational state actor with legitimate goals only serves to minimize and whitewash the terror group’s genocidal intentions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)

"There tends to be very few options left." Why is local news station @WVNYWFFF airing apparent justification for the slaughter and kidnap of innocent Israeli civilians? What Hamas did was the barbaric acts of terrorists. pic.twitter.com/U3FcR2D4ty — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2023

No, @HuffPost. THIS slaughter and kidnappings of THESE innocent Israeli civilians were ENTIRELY unprovoked. It would be like the Taliban attacking you, @sanjanakaranth, for their issues with the West & the US. https://t.co/KZKd35ORoU pic.twitter.com/Uaa0f7uH5I — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 9, 2023

"Hamas wants to be treated as a regular state & wants to sit down and talk peace with the Israelis but that means a compromise on both sides. The Israelis have never been willing to compromise before." Hamas talk peace?! Seriously?! Is this what @CNN considers credible analysis? pic.twitter.com/4SdLlWFLFs — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 8, 2023

Hamas Charter: we will “raise the banner of Allah over every inch of Palestine… Peace initiatives are in contradiction to our principles.”@WSJ: “Hamas has indicated it is willing to accept a two state solution” and suggests Israel escalated the hostility. pic.twitter.com/thtXyaJjXs — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2023

Context, Context, Context

News consumers need to understand the context behind certain statements and statistics, even if the media do not provide that context.

When analyzing statistics about Palestinians killed in Gaza and the West Bank, it is important to understand that cumulative statistics (e.g. “950 people have been killed in Gaza”) do not differentiate between terrorists and civilians.

Without this key information, the media can draw a moral equivalence between the number of Israelis and Palestinians killed even though the majority of Israelis killed are civilians and the majority of Palestinians killed are terrorists.

It is also important to keep in mind that, as the authoritarian ruling body of Gaza, Hamas controls all the information leaving the area and runs all government ministries.

Thus, when the media quotes the Ministry of Health in Gaza, they are quoting Hamas officials.

The perfect example of missing context courtesy of @CNN's text & accompanying graphic. "Airstrikes have killed at least 950 people in Gaza, including hundreds of children, women, and entire families, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. It said 5,000 had been wounded."… pic.twitter.com/MHAoUvbNkB — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 11, 2023

Failing to differentiate between Israelis & Palestinians, civilians or terrorists, @AP says: "The war…has already claimed at least 1,600 lives." The same story also says: "The bodies of roughly 1,500 Hamas militants, meanwhile, were found on Israeli territory, the military… https://t.co/CDw7Co1bkP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2023

.@NPR interviews "a doctor on the ground" who is referred to as Gaza's Health Ministry director general. The Hamas-run Health Ministry. But NPR won't tell you that.https://t.co/rqu1aqcvPd pic.twitter.com/lXFciyxqiz — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2023

Israel Is Conducting a War Against Hamas, Not Exacting Revenge Against Gazan Civilians

In response to Hamas’ atrocities, Israel declared war against the Palestinian terror group and has been conducting a campaign of artillery and aerial bombardments against Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip. There is a high likelihood of a ground operation.

Although Israel is conducting itself in the same manner that any democracy would when faced with a similar enemy, several news outlets have callously referred to Israel’s response as “revenge” and “retribution.”

These terms serve to portray Israel in a negative light and also distort the true nature of Israel’s response: the neutralization of the threat to its citizens from an internationally recognized terror group.

Similarly, despite Israel’s military focus on Hamas, some media organizations have reported the campaign as being directed against all of Gaza’s citizens.

Although Israel does its best to avoid civilian casualties, Hamas purposefully embeds its personnel and arms within densely occupied civilian centers and non-military sites (such as schools, hospitals, and mosques).

Thus, despite Israel’s use of targeted strikes and attempts to warn the local populations about impending bombardments, this cynical use of human shields by Hamas ultimately leads to civilian deaths.

As the Israeli Air Force’s chief of staff recently stated, “We do not act like the other side, we do not attack the civilian population. Behind every attack, there is a target. We act precisely and professionally but not surgically.”

Watch this @BBCNews producer openly admit live on air that Israel has been sending VERY clear warnings to Gaza residents in advance of air strikes on Hamas targets. Hamas isn't going to like you telling the truth, @Rushdibbc. pic.twitter.com/SiwN7KS8e2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 8, 2023

No, @HuffPost. 🔴 Gaza is not "occupied Palestinian territory" – Israel withdrew in 2005.

🔴 The stated goal of IDF operations is not to "exact revenge" but to defend Israel's citizens from and to neutralize the vicious Hamas terrorist organization.https://t.co/D2ZHnO97MU pic.twitter.com/81nNt3zkrq — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 11, 2023

We think @jonsac explains it best. Hamas are terrorists. The IDF are not. pic.twitter.com/1wuA3akNpH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2023

"Israel's wrath is now unleashed on Gaza." "2 million Palestinians are now in the crosshairs of an enemy bent on revenge." No, @bencnn, the IDF is targeting Hamas, not 2m Palestinians, & the IDF is operating to defend Israelis, not to take revenge. @CNNhttps://t.co/ORharGq1c8 pic.twitter.com/QtFxuAwOtd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 10, 2023

Hey, @IanPannell. These are targeted Israeli airstrikes, not "Israeli rockets." "Why" would Israel target a mosque? Because Hamas is a depraved terror org that hides among civilians, in hospitals, schools, mosques, and residential apartments. That's why! Context matters, @ABC! pic.twitter.com/sjCkN0YLAJ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 9, 2023

Cut the moral equivalence, @washingtonpost. Precision Israeli airstrikes against Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza are not the same as Palestinian rocket attacks on Israeli cities that deliberately and indiscriminately target civilians.https://t.co/3SJXQ7fUtC pic.twitter.com/JtwMJbqD8b — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 9, 2023

Why did @NPR allow @zahahassan to spread falsehoods like this? Israel does not "directly go after civilians." It does its utmost to avoid civilian casualties even when terror groups hide among civilian infrastructure. Why did @scottdetrow not push back?https://t.co/dOtfaTgIFd pic.twitter.com/0Ib0ReoPhl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 8, 2023

The leaflets scattered in the northern Gaza Strip by the IDF read: "To the residents of Beit Lahia, the actions of the terrorist organization Hamas pushed the IDF forces to act against the terrorist organization Hamas in the areas where you live. For your safety, you must… — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) October 12, 2023

