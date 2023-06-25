AP and The Guardian Misrepresent Casualties in Latest West Bank Violence

In summing up this past week’s West Bank violence, both the Associated Press and The Guardian are just two of the media outlets that compared the casualty figures for both Israelis and Palestinians, effectively creating a moral equivalence between the two.

This equivalence is flawed, however, as it does not take into account the fact that all Israelis killed over the past week were civilians while over 70% of the Palestinians killed were members of internationally recognized terror groups and/or engaged in violence against Israeli civilians and security forces at the time of their deaths.

The Israeli Casualties

This past week, the four Israeli casualties, ranging in age between 17 and 64, were killed during a Palestinian terror attack at a restaurant and gas station outside the Jewish community of Eli in the northern West Bank.

Related Reading: Eli Massacre: Media Mess Ups

The Palestinian Casualties

This past week, 16 Palestinians were killed by Israelis during seven separate incidents. Of these 16, 12 were members of terrorist organizations and/or engaged in anti-Israel violence:

June 19: Seven Palestinians were killed during an extended gunfight in Jenin between Israeli security personnel and members of Palestinian terror groups following an Israeli counter-terrorism arrest operation. Of the seven Palestinians killed, three were members of Islamic Jihad, one was a member of Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades and three were civilians.

Seven Palestinians were killed during an extended gunfight in Jenin between Israeli security personnel and members of Palestinian terror groups following an Israeli counter-terrorism arrest operation. Of the seven Palestinians killed, three were members of Islamic Jihad, one was a member of Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades and three were civilians. June 19: A Palestinian man was shot and killed by the IDF after throwing a Molotov cocktail at Israeli troops during clashes in Husan, near Bethlehem.

A Palestinian man was shot and killed by the IDF after throwing a Molotov cocktail at Israeli troops during clashes in Husan, near Bethlehem. June 20: The two Palestinian terrorists from the Eli attack were killed. Both members of Hamas, one was killed at the scene by an armed civilian while the other was killed by Israeli forces hours after fleeing the scene.

The two Palestinian terrorists from the Eli attack were killed. Both members of Hamas, one was killed at the scene by an armed civilian while the other was killed by Israeli forces hours after fleeing the scene. June 21: One Palestinian civilian was killed during a rampage by Israeli settlers in the town of Turmus Ayaa.

One Palestinian civilian was killed during a rampage by Israeli settlers in the town of Turmus Ayaa. June 21: Three Palestinians were killed by a drone strike after fleeing the scene of an attack on an IDF post. Two were members of the Jenin Battalion while the third was a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

Three Palestinians were killed by a drone strike after fleeing the scene of an attack on an IDF post. Two were members of the Jenin Battalion while the third was a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades. June 23: A member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades was shot during clashes with Israeli security forces in Nablus. He died the next day.

A member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades was shot during clashes with Israeli security forces in Nablus. He died the next day. June 24: One Palestinian was killed after opening fire on Israeli forces at the Qalandiya checkpoint, north of Jerusalem.

Related Reading: Israel Kills Islamic Jihad Terrorists in Fiery Jenin Raid… Media Fail to Report the Full Facts

When mainstream news organizations compare the number of Israelis and Palestinians killed during the latest West Bank violence without detailing the number of Palestinians killed who were members of terrorist organizations and/or taking part in anti-Israel violence, they effectively equate the latter with innocent civilians.

This not only fails to meet appropriate journalistic standards but also does a disservice to their audience by failing to properly inform them as to the true nature of the statistics that they are publishing.

Found this article informative? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to read more articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

Photo Credit: Yousef Masoud/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Image