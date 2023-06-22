fbpx
Send Us Your Tips

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

NBC News Fails in Its Coverage of West Bank Violence

During a week that has witnessed a sharp rise in West Bank violence, one news outlet has stood out for its continued inaccurate and misleading reporting: NBC News. A drawn-out battle between Israeli security forces…

During a week that has witnessed a sharp rise in West Bank violence, one news outlet has stood out for its continued inaccurate and misleading reporting: NBC News.

A drawn-out battle between Israeli security forces and Palestinian terror groups in Jenin, a deadly terror attack against Israeli civilians outside the community of Eli, a violent rampage by Israeli settlers through the town of Turmus Ayya, and an IDF drone strike on a car driven by terrorists fleeing the scene of a shooting all taking place within the span of less than 72 hours.

In two separate reports, NBC News has misrepresented Israel’s operation in Jenin and the drone strike on the fleeing terrorists.

The Helicopter Over Jenin

One of the most significant inaccuracies in NBC News’ reporting concerned Israel’s use of a combat helicopter to aid in the extraction of wounded Israeli soldiers from Jenin.

Related Reading: Media Can’t Resist ‘Killer Copter’ Narrative in Exaggerated Jenin Raid Reports

The Nature of the Jenin Operation

Concerning the background of the Jenin operation, NBC News got it back to front, implying that the deployment of the helicopter was the catalyst for the gun battle that took place when, in fact, the aircraft arrived many hours after Israeli forces were already on the ground and engaging with armed Palestinian terrorists.

In a despicable libel, NBC News also claimed that Israel had deployed “toxic gas.” Contrary to this inaccurate charge, Israel uses smoke grenades for cover and tear gas as a non-lethal means of riot control.

Related Reading: Israel Kills Islamic Jihad Terrorists in Fiery Jenin Raid… Media Fail to Report the Full Facts

“Militant Car” vs “Terror Cell”

Aside from avoiding referring to the targets of an IDF drone strike as terrorists, NBC News went further, making the target a “militant car” rather than its occupants. Note to NBC News: vehicles do not exercise agency; people do.

Related Reading: Eli Massacre: Media Mess Ups

As HonestReporting has consistently pointed out, when it comes to coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it is imperative that responsible media organizations report the news accurately and professionally. Unfortunately, this week, NBC News failed to meet this standard.

Found this article informative? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to read more articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

Related Posts

Tags: ,
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Print Post
Chaim Lax
Chaim Lax
Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chaim moved to Israel in 2018. He has a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science and History from York University as well as an MA in Israel Studies from the Rothberg International School at Hebrew University. Prior to joining HonestReporting, Chaim worked with a variety of Israel advocacy organizations in both Canada and Israel.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Tweet
Share
Share
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

© 2023 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

Donate
Subscribe
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content