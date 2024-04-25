Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #27

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

The New York Times Downplays Campus Protest Violence

According to a letter from some 4,000 students, their parents, faculty members, & alumni of Columbia University, addressed to its President Shafik, campus protests have included:

🛑 Reports of death threats

🛑 Calls for violence

🛑 Physical assault of students & stealing of their… pic.twitter.com/qkMixQAyoD — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 25, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

The Guardian Platforms Inflammatory Hate

Those of us who’ve had the displeasure of monitoring @guardian over the years will remember the early 2000s when Israelis were being murdered by suicide bombers in the Second Intifada and the paper would publish inflammatory & hateful op-eds claiming Israel has no right to exist.… pic.twitter.com/99oVbY03cX — Simon Plosker (@SimonPlosker) April 24, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

The Guardian’s Infantile Portrayal of Israeli Settlers

Are @guardian readers children? Because this illustration is at that level. To demonize all Israeli citizens living in disputed territories as violent armed thugs is a gross & inaccurate generalization. The majority of Israeli settlers deplore violence.https://t.co/lOv7LLfY7b pic.twitter.com/uiFMOsYU1M — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 24, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Associated Press and The New York Times Flunk Jerusalem Terror Attack

Here's the latest, @AP – Jerusalem cars aren't responsible for carrying out attacks. And while you mention footage of the car plowing into three ultra-Orthodox Jews, why do you fail to add that it also shows the assailants exiting the car with a gun?https://t.co/SFreXm35qb pic.twitter.com/J152ZmDRsE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 22, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Actually, @nytimes, vehicles don't tend to attack people. Incidentally, the two men who fled the area just so happened to be armed Palestinian terrorists.#HeadlineFailhttps://t.co/5uqLchanU3 pic.twitter.com/tWkKoFosz0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 22, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Sky News Justifies Hezbollah Attacks By Making It All About “Palestine”

"The situation is horribly familiar to many, like Abu Jamal who still has the key to his home in Palestine that his family were pushed out of in 1948."@AlexCrawfordSky doing the job of Hezbollah by justifying its constant attacks on Israel by making it about "Palestine." 🧵 https://t.co/gtQq0R03Pn pic.twitter.com/8c1MMl8gkt — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 22, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

UPI Parrots Hamas Narrative

Six out of eight paragraphs in this story parrot the Hamas narrative. We're not sure what's worse – Adam Schrader regurgitating a terrorist organization's press release from his laptop in the US, or @UPI's editors believing that this is acceptable journalism. https://t.co/Gpp0QzbKjU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 22, 2024

To send your feedback, fill in UPI’s form here.

ABC News Gets the Target Wrong

Both @ABC's interviewer & interviewee make it crystal clear that it was a limited strike focused on a radar installation. So why does this headline claim there were Israeli airstrikes on an "Iranian city?"https://t.co/0falUKBUFn pic.twitter.com/2p63d9AUAZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 21, 2024

Fill in the ABC News Feedback Form: https://support.abc.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003079511

Yet More Attempts to Claim Tel Aviv as Israel’s Capital

This is the fourth time in a week that @guardian or @ObserverUK have used Tel Aviv as a synonym for Israel's capital Jerusalem. And yet the media outlet has failed to respond to requests to correct the error. Is this now a deliberate policy to mislead?https://t.co/n8XiXjoyIg pic.twitter.com/9K26p7k2W4 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 21, 2024

Contact The Observer readers’ editor: [email protected]

On the last ever episode of @BBCRadio4 The Now Show, Steve Punt and Hugh Dennis end by inaccurately referring to Tel Aviv as the capital of Israel. It was Jerusalem when your show first aired in 1998, and it's Jerusalem still. pic.twitter.com/SzuJvNILaH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 19, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

Granddaughter of Nazis Makes Immoral Comparisons in The Guardian

Granddaughter of literal Nazis makes an immoral comparison between her country’s past & Israel’s present. She clearly hasn’t learned the appropriate lessons. Perhaps she should sit this one out.https://t.co/X3F7gpcqL8 pic.twitter.com/pYaB95OKqK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 20, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

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Featured image: Michael Giladi via Flash90