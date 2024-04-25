Netflix Epic on Moses Platforms Biased Scholar Who Expressed Joy on Oct.7

A newly-released Netflix documentary series on the biblical story of Moses has given a platform to an Egyptian scholar who referred to the biblical Promised Land as “Palestine” and expressed happiness during Hamas’ October 7 massacre in southern Israel, HonestReporting revealed this week.

“Testament: The Story of Moses” is currently riding high in the Netflix Top 10 in numerous countries, including Israel and others in the Middle East.

But the exposure of one of its interviewees — Dr. Monica Hanna from Egypt’s College of Archaeology and Cultural Heritage casts a shadow over an otherwise enjoyable and informative documentary drama released just in time for Passover.

In the show, which depicts the saga of the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt, Hanna shoehorns “Palestine” into the narrative, although it did not exist at the time:

Referring to the Pharaoh at the time, Hanna says that “when he comes to power, he leads several campaigns to the area of Syria Palestine. He conquers areas even as far as Beirut in Lebanon.”

In fact, the biblical term for the Promised Land during this period was “Canaan,” as mentioned by the series’ narrator himself.

Palestine, or officially “Provincia Syria Palaestina,” was a name invented by the Romans in 135 CE as a replacement for “Judea,” in an effort to eliminate all expressions of Jewry in the region following the defeat of Bar Kohba in the Jewish rebellion against the Roman Empire.

The period of the Pharaoh in the Exodus story is believed to have been some 1,300 years before that. Put simply, the term “Palestine” did not exist at that time.

Related Reading: ‘Historic Palestine’ – A Misleading Anachronism

As David Levine writes:

“The not-so-subtle use of the words ‘Syria’ and ‘Palestine’ is misleading and historically incorrect. She seems to be implying that ‘Palestine,’ and therefore, ‘Palestinians’ date back to at least this ancient period. As an Egyptologist and expert in cultural heritage, she should know better.”

Some may argue that academics use the term “Palestine,” even anachronistically. And some may claim that Hanna tried to use it as a more familiar term instead of “Canaan” (like she did by mentioning Beirut in Lebanon).

But why did she insert a political term into an ancient historical story that connects the Jewish people to the Land of Israel?

The answer seems to lie in Hanna’s posts on X (formerly Twitter), which reveal her underlying anti-Israeli sentiment.

On October 7, as Hamas terrorists massacred 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped some 240 more, Hanna shared posts reading in English and Arabic: “Sweet October” with a smiley face, and “Beautiful are the gifts of the 50th anniversary,” an apparent reference to the 1973 Yom Kippur war in which Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on the Jewish state.

One of Hanna’s 100k+ followers on X replied in a way that shows the message has been clearly received: “October 6 is Egyptian [The Yom Kippur War] and October 7 is Palestinian,” he exclaimed with a victory mark.

Hanna also declared “Long Live Free Palestine,” in a post she shared last month, after being honored by a Palestinian Authority official for her academic work:

So when Hanna uses the term “Palestine” in a top Netflix documentary, it’s loaded.

Is this a scholar who merits such a respectable and wide-reaching platform?

And couldn’t the Netflix team, whose producers and researchers worked so hard to present a balanced array of Jewish, Christian and Muslim experts on the show, perform minimal due diligence on their interviewees, or notice when facts have been distorted?

Sadly, it seems they chose to pass over this issue.

Take action now! Are you a Netflix subscriber? If so, contact Netflix and register a complaint: https://help.netflix.com/en/contactus

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region.

Image Credit: Via Netflix