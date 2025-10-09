Send Us Your Tips
Hamas’ October 7 Massacre: Terror Broadcast Live

 

The October 7 massacre wasn’t just a series of attacks—it was a calculated campaign of terror documented in real time by Hamas. Victims like 74-year-old Bracha Levinson were brutally murdered, with her lifeless body livestreamed on her own Facebook account. Her family discovered her death by watching the video online. Her home was then set on fire with her body inside.

Other victims, including Gali Idan and Dikla Arava, were similarly exploited. Terrorists used family phones to broadcast the killings, manipulated hostages, and forced children to watch the atrocities repeatedly. Videos were recorded with GoPros, professional cameras, and even phones sent directly to relatives, all as part of Hamas’ strategic documentation.

This wasn’t random cruelty. Hamas had written guidelines detailing how to conduct live broadcasts and maximize psychological terror. The goal was clear: terrorize Israeli civilians, intimidate Jews worldwide, and collect “trophies” to showcase in Gaza.

From the first moments of the attack, documenting its crimes was inseparable from Hamas’ military operation. Yet international coverage largely ignored these realities, and within 24 hours, Israel was blamed for atrocities it did not commit.

Hamas’ October 7 operation shows the horrifying lengths terrorist organizations will go to weaponize violence and media simultaneously, turning murder into a tool of fear and propaganda.

Related

Tags: ,
