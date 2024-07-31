Haniyeh’s Top 5 “Moderate” Moments That the Media Chose to Omit

From CNN to Reuters and on, the mainstream media is writing profiles about Ismail Haniyeh, and the domino effect expected on Israel-Hamas negotiations following his assassination.

Haniyeh was the political chief of the Hamas terror organization, helped build its military and its Iran relationship – and was eliminated overnight by an alleged Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran.

CNN told his life’s story – how he was born in the Shati refugee camp, how he rose through the ranks of Hamas power and, most notably, his role in ceasefire-hostage negotiations with Israel since October 7.

Reuters also highlighted his role in negotiations, referring to Haniyeh as the more “pragmatic” or “moderate” of his comrades, compared to the likes of Yahya Sinwar.

Related Reading: Assassinated Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Recast as ‘Moderate’ by Confused Media

While these facts are objectively true, HonestReporting brings you five of Haniyeh’s most “moderate” moments:

When He Said “God is Good” and Prayed Upon Watching October 7 Footage

This is what Reuters published: “Yet for all the tough language in public, Arab diplomats and officials had viewed him as relatively pragmatic compared with more hardline voices inside Gaza, where the military wing of Hamas planned the Oct. 7 attack.”

Perhaps he did not physically plan the details of the attack, but he contributed to its potential every day, supported his organization’s terror acts and celebrated it when it happened. Here is Haniyeh’s reaction as the news of the October 7 massacres were spread:

On October 7, Ismail Haniyeh watched the footage live of Hamas’s attack on Israel. While smiling, he then prayed with other Hamas officials. He is now dead. Updates Here: https://t.co/saTv7xr8tZ pic.twitter.com/HdERaqBgab — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 31, 2024

“From the River to the Sea” Haniyeh Supports “Armed Resistance”

The Hamas movement will lead Intifada after Intifada until we liberate Palestine – all of Palestine, Allah willing. Allah Akbar and praise Allah.

Sounds pragmatic. In fact, sounds like he’s fanatically moderate.

Donations to Gaza are “Financial Jihad”



This one is filled with lots of moderate speech. There are two quotes that stand out.

Westerners especially will be heartwarmed as he states early on that Gazans are the sacrifice for the greater good and that this current war with Israel has nothing to do with the Palestinian people, but rather with Jihad.

The time has come for jihad of the swords; this is the battle for Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa mosque, and not the battle of the Palestinian people, or Gaza, or the people in Gaza.

Later on, as he calls out for financial aid in waging Jihad, saying it is more important that even humanitarian aid, he says this:

Dear brothers and sisters, let us call this ‘financial Jihad’… despite the immense importance and Gaza’s need for any aid it can get. This Is financial Jihad… the notion of waging Jihad with one’s life and one’s money.

“The blood of children, women and elderly” should be used as motivation for the resistance

Anti-Israel protesters on college campuses may not believe it, but this is as pragmatic as it gets with Haniyeh.

CNN wrote that “Haniyeh has also felt the personal toll of the war in Gaza,” as his sister was arrested in Israel and “Israeli airstrikes killed three of his sons and four of his grandchildren.” The network also attempted to paint him as a true diplomat.

Afterward, Haniyeh insisted their deaths would not affect ongoing ceasefire and hostage talks.

Interestingly, he was quoted saying this immediately after: “Whoever thinks that by targeting my kids during the negotiation talks and before a deal is agreed upon that it will force Hamas to back down on its demands is delusional.”

And there’s a reason why — a fundamental ideology that CNN failed to omit.

After October 7, he got on television, and preached this message of peace and determination for a lasting ceasefire:

The blood of the children, women and elderly… We need this blood so that it will ignite within us the spirit of revolution, so that it will arouse within us persistence, so that it will arouse within us defiance and advance…

Is it possible to say that post-October 7, Hamas has the Palestinian people’s best interest at heart?

That time he lead chants calling for the massacre of Jews and, oh, “death to Israel”

Finally, the number one moment of his moderate, diplomatic leadership. This one really shows how willing he would be to find a compromise with Israel, and oh, the Jewish people.

A reminder that leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh led the ancient chant for the massacre of Jews “Khaybar, Khaybar” and called for the destruction of Israel. Many say Hamas changed their charter to recognise Israel. It was a sham. Haniyeh wanted blood.pic.twitter.com/i4LvgVUnLa — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) July 31, 2024

So, keep these five examples, just some of many, in mind as you read the news, especially the neutral profiles about the terrorist Ismail Haniyeh’s life and rise to power and his stake in the hostage and ceasefire negotiations.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!



Ismail Haniyeh Image: Shutterstock

Video Credits: Palestinian Media Watch, MEMRI TV