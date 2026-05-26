Hezbollah Threatening to Destabilize Lebanon? They’ve Done It Before

Key Takeaways:

The Secretary General of Hezbollah recently threatened to have the people of Lebanon overthrow their government due to it not defending the terror group’s interests.

If Hezbollah is successful, this would not be the first time that the Iran-backed terror group has destabilized Lebanon. Over the past 25 years, there have been numerous times that Hezbollah has harmed the Lebanese state for its own benefit or for the benefit of its Iranian patron.

With the media narrative that Israel is the largest destabilizing force in the region, will it shine a spotlight on Hezbollah’s own role in destabilizing Lebanon or will it turn a blind eye?

Did you hear that an Iran-backed terror group has threatened to topple a democratically elected government?

It’s true.

Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem recently threatened that the Lebanese people have the right to take to the streets and “bring down the government” in response to Israel’s continued targeting of Hezbollah terror infrastructure and U.S. sanctions against Hezbollah-affiliated financial institution Al-Qard Al-Hassan.

Qassem also condemned the Lebanese government for engaging in direct talks with Israel.

In other words: the leader of a designated terror organization is openly threatening to overthrow the democratically elected government of a fragile state because that government is attempting to reassert sovereignty and prevent Hezbollah from operating freely on its territory.

And this is far from an isolated outburst. Hezbollah has repeatedly threatened Lebanon’s government in recent months. In August 2025, Qassem warned of the possibility of civil war. In April 2026, another senior Hezbollah figure warned that a “popular tsunami” was coming for the government after the group concluded its conflict with Israel.

🚨JUST IN: Hezbollah Secretary General Naeem Qassem calls on the Lebanese people (mainly Hezbollah supporters) to take to the streets and overthrow the current government in Lebanon. “The people have the right to take to the streets and overthrow the government as part of the… https://t.co/Ed1RcAavNb — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 24, 2026

For outside observers, such rhetoric may sound like political theater or bombast. It should not be dismissed so lightly.

Over the past 25 years, Hezbollah has repeatedly plunged Lebanon into instability, not in defense of Lebanon’s national interests, but to advance the strategic objectives of its patrons in Iran and, previously, Syria.

Consider just a few examples:

March 2026: Hezbollah reignited conflict with Israel following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, triggering renewed hostilities that displaced roughly one million Lebanese civilians.

October 8, 2023: Hezbollah opened fire on northern Israel in support of Hamas one day after the October 7 massacre, triggering a prolonged conflict that displaced nearly 900,000 Lebanese from southern Lebanon.

2022–2025: Hezbollah helped paralyze Lebanon’s political system by deadlocking the presidential election process until its own leverage weakened sufficiently to force compromise. The agreement among the parties for the election of Joseph Aoun was due, in part, to the weakening of Hezbollah since 2024.

2011: Hezbollah and its allies brought down Lebanon’s government to derail possible indictments of Hezbollah members tied to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

2008: Hezbollah initiated armed clashes after the government sought to dismantle its private telecommunications network and remove Beirut Airport’s Hezbollah-affiliated security chief, leaving 81 dead and cementing Hezbollah’s grip over Lebanese politics.

2005 onward: Hezbollah has long been accused of assassinations and intimidation campaigns targeting Lebanese politicians, journalists, and officials who challenged its dominance. It is believed (although not conclusively proven) that Hezbollah members assassinated Rafic Hariri in 2005 due to his anti-Syrian stance.

This is not the behavior of a resistance movement defending Lebanon.

It is the conduct of an armed proxy that repeatedly subordinates Lebanon’s sovereignty to foreign interests.

Much of the international media’s coverage of Lebanon focuses almost exclusively on clashes between Hezbollah and Israel, often portraying Israel as the chief source of regional instability.

But this framing ignores a central reality:

Even if Israel ceased all military operations today and withdrew every soldier from southern Lebanon, Hezbollah would remain one of the gravest threats to Lebanon’s stability.

The group answers not to Beirut, but to Tehran.

It refuses to disarm. It openly threatens Lebanon’s elected government. And it has repeatedly used coercion, violence, and political blackmail to impose its will.

This is the story the media too often overlooks.

The question is whether journalists will finally confront Hezbollah’s domestic threat to Lebanon, or continue to focus almost exclusively on Israel while ignoring the terror group destabilizing Lebanon from within.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

