HonestReporting Call to Action: Help End Vice News’ Biased Coverage of Israel (VIDEO)

Vice News’ Inside the Final Days of a Father’s Life in Gaza claims touncover the tragic human consequences of the Israel-Palestine conflict through the death of Ahmed al-Mansi.

But while readers and viewers are simply told that al-Mansi was a “father,” he was in fact identified by Hamas as one of its own — a lieutenant in the US-designated terrorist organization’s internal security forces.

HonestReporting CEO Daniel Pomerantz explains how Vice’s repeated lapses of journalistic ethics are on our radar. We have produced a series of articles exposing Vice’s seemingly systemic animus toward the Jewish state.

Indeed, our investigative work found that Vice pieces have been produced by journalists who harbor deeply problematic views.

Please take action by emailing Vice’s editor-in-chief Michael Learmonth to — politely but firmly — demand fair and balanced coverage of Israel and the Palestinian conflict.

  Vice News Mourns Gaza 'Father' Who Was Actually a Terrorist
  Vice News Downplays Hamas Terror Tunnels, Contends Gaza Child Soldiers Receive 'Fitness Training' (VIDEO)
  Why Did Vice News Block Israelis From Watching A Video About… Israel? (VIDEO)
  'ISIS Leader An Israeli Actor'; HonestReporting Investigation Exposes Vice's Israel Hatred
  Removing Facts, Inserting Lies: Vice News Airs Palestinian Propaganda Masquerading as Documentary
  Vice's James Greig, Who Boasted About Boycotting Israeli Dating Partners, Refuses to Correct Misleading Article
  Vice Video Glorifies Palestinian Terrorists, Ignores Israeli Victims

 

Picture of Daniel Pomerantz
Daniel Pomerantz
Former CEO of HonestReporting, Daniel managed the entire organization, its staff and programming. He began his career as an attorney in the United States where he worked for high profile law firms in New York and Chicago before starting his own law practice, and later moving to Israel.
