HonestReporting CEO Daniel Pomerantz Speaks At UNESCO About Hate Crime Research

HonestReporting CEO Daniel Pomerantz spoke to representatives from UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, at the body’s Paris headquarters on Tuesday, April 12.

The invitation to address the agency’s Section of Global Citizenship and Peace Education within the Division for Peace and Sustainable Development, part of the Education Sector, followed HonestReporting’s research study which examined media coverage of hate crimes against minorities, including Jews, in the United States.

Our report received widespread international attention, with Daniel given the opportunity to discuss the relevant issues in interviews with news channels like CBS News and Fox News. He also penned an op-ed for Newsweek.

According to the executive summary of the study:

Jews are victims of more hate crimes per capita than all other groups in the United States, as tracked by the FBI. However, anti-Jewish hate crimes receive disproportionately little news coverage, by a disturbingly large margin. Hate crimes against Asian Americans, Americans with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ community are similarly underreported. By contrast, hate crimes against Muslims received the most news coverage of any group by a large margin and have begun to decline in recent years, indicating a possible correlation between adequate news coverage and increased safety for vulnerable populations.”

HonestReporting CEO Daniel Pomerantz during a meeting at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris on April 12, 2022

Pomerantz’s meeting with change-makers at UNESCO demonstrates the impact of HonestReporting’s work: we are transforming how the media reports on issues pertaining to Israel and effecting impactful change on the world stage.

UNESCO’s influence on global education standards makes it a leader in the development of policies for fostering cultural ties and cooperation among nations.

The agency is therefore an authoritative voice in the global media. In other words, it enjoys what is referred to in our industry as the “halo effect” — a cognitive reaction that results in UNESCO’s positions being given high credibility in the international news media, rightly or wrongly. This is why it is so important for us to speak directly to UNESCO, and to counter the sway that anti-Israel groups might attempt to have on such bodies.

Read More: News Outlets Turn Blind Eye as Antisemitic Incidents Skyrocket in New York City

“It was an amazing presentation and conversation with all sides putting forward exciting ideas for how we can coordinate in the future, raise the profile for the issues that all of us care so much about,” Pomerantz said of the visit and his address.

“I really believe that we are on a path toward making true, meaningful change in the world: for the benefit of Israel, the Jewish people, and even the troubled profession of journalism. We will be sharing more details as our plans become public, and as always, our HonestReporting followers and supporters will be the first to know.”

Pomerantz was joined at UNESCO by Raquela Karamson, HonestReporting’s social media expert, who discussed innovative strategies for carrying out this important work through digital media channels.

HonestReporting CEO Daniel Pomerantz at UNESCO

By drawing UNESCO’s attention to the matters HonestReporting highlighted in the study, we are uniquely positioned to change how the media reports on hate crimes, especially those perpetrated against Jews. It is an unparalleled opportunity to ensure news outlets start giving these crimes the coverage they require.

Indeed, one of the key points we highlighted in our report was that there appears to be a positive correlation between adequate reportage of hate crimes and increased safety of vulnerable groups that are targeted.

Pomerantz’s address to UNESCO marks significant progress in how we can make this world a safer place for all of us.

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Featured Image: Nicolas Spuhler