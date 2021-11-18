HonestReporting CEO Discusses Dangers of Anti-Israel Media Bias on Charles Mizrahi Show Podcast

HonestReporting CEO Daniel Pomerantz was invited to discuss various Israel-related issues, foremost the importance of combating media bias and false narratives, on the Charles Mizrahi Show podcast.

Pomerantz also spoke about the evolution of HonestReporting, from the ‘Photo That Started It All‘ to the strategies and tactics we have over the course of more than two decades developed and adopted in order to counter the dangers posed by inaccurate and often politicized news.

The interview provides an insiders’ view into a day in the life of HonestReporting.

