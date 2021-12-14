HonestReporting CEO Discusses Historic Meeting Between Israeli Prime Minister and UAE Crown Prince (VIDEO)

In this interview with Turkey’s popular ANews, HonestReporting CEO Daniel Pomerantz analyzes the ramifications of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s historic visit to the United Arab Emirates. The meeting between Israel’s premier and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the first-ever between leaders of the two countries. Pomerantz discusses the deepening economic ties between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi. HonestReporting’s CEO also speaks up about concerns shared by Israel and the UAE, specifically Iran’s aggressive moves across the Middle East, and the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.