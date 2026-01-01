HonestReporting on X: Our Top 10 Most Popular Posts of 2025

X (formerly Twitter) is the social media platform inhabited by influencers, politicians, celebrities, and media personalities. It’s also a platform where anti-Israel hate and antisemitism are running rampant. But it’s a battlefield that can be leveraged to expose the worst excesses of the media.

In 2025, we topped 119.4k followers and had 37.6 million impressions for the year on X. If you haven’t already, follow us there, where you can find up-to-date reporting on anti-Israel bias as we head into the new year.

As we look back on the year and the impact we made, here are the Top 10 Posts on X that grabbed the attention of our audience, based on engagement and reach:

The New York Times reported Hamas propaganda, referring to the released hostage Arbel Yehoud as an IDF soldier, despite her being a civilian.

No, @nytimes, Arbel Yehoud is not an Israeli soldier, she is a civilian and was kidnapped from her home in Nir Oz. Please correct the error and stop portraying Israelis as legitimate military targets for terrorists. pic.twitter.com/o754wAEu4M — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 30, 2025

Once again, The New York Times: the outlet attempted to make a moral equivalence between Israeli hostages and Palestinians who were jailed for terrorist acts.

Today’s @nytimes front page is beyond disgusting.

“The exchange of hostages” – as if Hamas terrorists and murderers are somehow equal to Israeli hostages held in Gaza. This is moral collapse printed in black and white. pic.twitter.com/4evmgYUIRS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 13, 2025

The BBC allowed a surgeon they were interviewing, Dr. Khaled Dawas, to spew misinformation about Israeli hostages and excuse the terrorists of October 7.

Absolutely vile from @BBCNews.

Dr. Khaled Dawas (@Kdawas) falsely claimed Israeli hostages are “military officers” – then described terrorists who butchered civilians as people “fighting occupation.” Murdering and raping Jews is not resistance. It’s barbarism. pic.twitter.com/CsTIeHeEyM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 13, 2025

The BBC also downplayed the brutal abduction of Israeli hostage Emily Hand (who was nine years old at the time) by Hamas terrorists.

Emily Hand did not simply go “missing from Be’eri,” @BBCNews. She did not walk out of her kibbutz into Gaza. Hamas terrorists abducted her. Why is it so difficult for the BBC to give agency to Palestinian terrorists? pic.twitter.com/a33NGEsC4x — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 10, 2025

A Pulitzer Prize went to terror supporter Mosab Abu Toha. Enough Said.

Meet Pulitzer Prize winner Mosab Abu Toha. He justifies the kidnapping of Israelis on Oct. 7. We aren’t going to congratulate him for his prize. Instead, we’re going to ask @PulitzerPrizes whether they bothered to check his social media. Because we did, and it’s not pretty. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/qQAMQGi0IK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 7, 2025

The UN used literal fake news in its report accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

🇺🇳 LIBEL: A UN report accusing Israel of genocide cites a @guardian story claiming that the IDF database shows 83% of those killed in Gaza were civilians. The story and the numbers were categorically proven to be false. The UN inquiry’s evidence? Fake news. https://t.co/LwtGKFxLME pic.twitter.com/DrYHYL3zTR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 16, 2025

This one is particularly horrendous: the Wall Street Journal whitewashed the murders of Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel Bibas.

No, @WSJ, the Bibas family did not simply “die in captivity.” Four-year-old Ariel and nine-month-old Kfir were murdered in cold blood. Terrorists killed them with their bare hands. Stop whitewashing Hamas brutality. pic.twitter.com/YCogRyRdfS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 12, 2025

The Times used a disgusting map to promote an anti-Israel agenda in one of its explainers.

This set of maps is designed to promote the lie that Israel has been stealing land from “Palestine” since 1946. Shame on @thetimes for including it in an “explainer.” Here’s an explanation of what these maps really show. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/OuXUtgH1N5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 17, 2025

The BBC once again showed its true colors when a correspondent referred to the release of convicted terrorists in exchange for Israeli civilian hostages as a “hostage exchange.”

No, @BBCNews, it’s not a “hostage exchange.” One side are Israeli hostages, the other are Palestinian prisoners. If you can’t tell the difference, you shouldn’t call yourselves journalists. pic.twitter.com/xxjU9WUn2p — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 13, 2025

Finally, our top tweet of the year: CNN’s Christiane Amanpour claimed Israeli hostages were treated better than the average Gazan.

Here’s a tip: when you keep having to apologize, the problem isn’t a slip of the tongue. It’s you.

.@amanpour: The Israeli hostages have “probably been treated better than the average Gazan because they are the pawns & the chips that Hamas had.” Starved, electrocuted, held in chains & cages underground, forced to dig their own graves. Is that what she considers being treated… pic.twitter.com/RxNYOhwSF5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 13, 2025

