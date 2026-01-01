Send Us Your Tips
HonestReporting on X: Our Top 10 Most Popular Posts of 2025

Reading time: 4 minutes

X (formerly Twitter) is the social media platform inhabited by influencers, politicians, celebrities, and media personalities. It’s also a platform where anti-Israel hate and antisemitism are running rampant. But it’s a battlefield that can be leveraged to expose the worst excesses of the media.

In 2025, we topped 119.4k followers and had 37.6 million impressions for the year on X. If you haven’t already, follow us there, where you can find up-to-date reporting on anti-Israel bias as we head into the new year.

As we look back on the year and the impact we made, here are the Top 10 Posts on X that grabbed the attention of our audience, based on engagement and reach:

10.

The New York Times reported Hamas propaganda, referring to the released hostage Arbel Yehoud as an IDF soldier, despite her being a civilian.

9.

Once again, The New York Times: the outlet attempted to make a moral equivalence between Israeli hostages and Palestinians who were jailed for terrorist acts.

8.

The BBC allowed a surgeon they were interviewing, Dr. Khaled Dawas, to spew misinformation about Israeli hostages and excuse the terrorists of October 7.

7.

The BBC also downplayed the brutal abduction of Israeli hostage Emily Hand (who was nine years old at the time) by Hamas terrorists.

6.

A Pulitzer Prize went to terror supporter Mosab Abu Toha. Enough Said.

5.

The UN used literal fake news in its report accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

4.

This one is particularly horrendous: the Wall Street Journal whitewashed the murders of Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel Bibas.

3.

The Times used a disgusting map to promote an anti-Israel agenda in one of its explainers.

2.

The BBC once again showed its true colors when a correspondent referred to the release of convicted terrorists in exchange for Israeli civilian hostages as a “hostage exchange.”

1.

Finally, our top tweet of the year: CNN’s Christiane Amanpour claimed Israeli hostages were treated better than the average Gazan.

Here’s a tip: when you keep having to apologize, the problem isn’t a slip of the tongue. It’s you.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what's really going on in Israel and the region.

