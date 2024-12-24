HonestReporting Recap: Our Top 10 Most Popular Articles of 2024

This year, Israel has faced relentless challenges, battling physical threats on multiple fronts while simultaneously enduring a parallel war waged in the media and online. In the information sphere, misinformation and bias often overshadow fact-based reporting, leaving the truth buried beneath layers of distortion. Yet, HonestReporting has stood unwavering, cutting through the noise with editorial articles that challenge the narrative, correct falsehoods, and expose troubling ties between journalists and terror organizations.

These articles aren’t just reports—they are acts of defiance against misinformation and a testament to the transformative power of honest journalism. Widely read by our subscribers, shared by influential voices, and picked up by major news aggregators and outlets, these pieces ripple far beyond our platform. They set the record straight, shame those who distort the truth, and effect tangible change, from holding news outlets accountable to shifting public perceptions.

The media landscape is a battlefield where words, not weapons, define victories. Through meticulous research, bold analysis, and compelling storytelling, these articles prove that the pen truly is mightier than the sword. They do more than expose errors—they shift hearts and minds.

In the past year, our most-read articles have showcased HonestReporting’s unwavering dedication to shining a light on the truth. Whether it was dismantling anti-Israel biases, spotlighting journalists with questionable affiliations, or countering false narratives with facts, these top stories exemplify the power of integrity in journalism. They are a reminder that, in this ongoing media war, truth is not just a shield—it’s our sharpest weapon.

Here’s a look at the top 10 articles that defined our year, captivated readers, and championed the truth.

1. New York Times Guest Essay Shredded Online After Claiming IDF Targets Gazan Children

The New York Times opinion essay “65 Doctors, Nurses and Paramedics: What We Saw in Gaza” from October blew up as weapons and forensic ballistic experts debunked and questioned X-ray images featured in the piece claiming to be 5.56 caliber bullets inside the skulls of Gazan children. HonestReporting rounded up the reactions.

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2. EXPOSED: The Terror Ties of CBS News Journalist in Gaza

A CBS News journalist in Gaza praised terrorists at an official event of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and had contacts with terrorists as a member of the Gaza City municipality council, an HonestReporting investigation revealed.

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3. Who Is Dan Bilzerian? The Israel-Obsessed, Jew-Hating Misogynist That the Media Made

American poker player, businessman, and social media influencer Dan Bilzerian’s recent contributions to the social media platform X have followed a disturbing pattern: a video of himself on a podcast denying the Hamas atrocities of October 7, a graphic filled with fake Talmud quotes, and a two-word reply to a post urging America to stand firmly against Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terrorist group: “Fuck You.”

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4. Why ABC’s Linsey Davis’ Israel-Hamas War Question at Harris-Trump Debate Was Appalling

What is it about Western media journalists and legitimizing Hamas numbers and figures?

ABC broadcast journalist and Trump-Harris debate moderator Linsey Davis may appear professional and well-composed, but there’s more than meets the eye.

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5. EXPOSED: Gaza Photojournalists Shared Call to Infiltrate Israel on Oct. 7

A Gaza photojournalist working for international media called on residents of the coastal enclave to cross the border into Israel on October 7, after Hamas terrorists had breached it, an HonestReporting investigation found.

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6. How CBS News Is Facing A Crisis of Its Own Making

Something is deeply wrong within the CBS News newsroom. In recent months, several concerning incidents have emerged, revealing a serious issue within the editorial department of one of America’s largest news networks.

These events point to an editorial team that appears to have been co-opted by activist-cum-journalists, where political biases have overtaken the network’s foundational commitment to accurate and impartial reporting. Equally troubling is the apparent abdication of oversight by editorial management, allowing journalistic standards to erode further.

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7. John Oliver Compares Israel to Nazi Germany in Simplistic West Bank Analysis

What do you get when you mix a late-night comedy news show with complex political topics like the West Bank, Israeli settlements, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

You get the litany of context-free assertions, mischaracterizations, and outright falsehoods that define the 30-minute profile of the West Bank on a July episode of Last Week Tonight.

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8. “186,000 Dead in Gaza”: The Lancet Publishes Most Outrageous Claims About the Israel-Hamas War Yet

One of the oldest peer-reviewed medical journals in the world, The Lancet, boasts of its “extremely high standards,” selecting “only the best research papers for their quality of work and the progression they bring.”

These supposed gold-star standards were not on display when editors at the journal made the troubling decision to publish content that clearly suggests Israel is guilty of genocide. This disinformation, presented with the journal’s prestigious name, gives it an undeserved veneer of legitimacy.

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9. Media Ignore Quietly-Revised UN Figures of Hamas-Reported Civilian Deaths

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war following the October 7 massacre, a concurrent struggle over the accuracy of death toll figures from Gaza has also been fought.

Our analysis of civilian casualty figures reported by Hamas, which are published daily by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), indicated discrepancies. Our findings suggest that the reported numbers, particularly those of women and children compared to men and combatants, are significantly exaggerated.

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10. AP Wins Award Honoring Photojournalists Who Captured Hamas Atrocities on Oct. 7

“Disgraceful,” “Disgusting,” “Obscene” — that’s how users on social media platform X reacted after HonestReporting criticized the awarding of a Pictures of the Year to Associated Press photojournalists who captured Hamas atrocities on October 7 during the deadly terrorist rampage that sparked the Israel-Hamas war.

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