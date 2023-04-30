HonestReporting Top Tweets – April 2023

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on Twitter, where the journalists, opinion formers and influencers are.

Here are HonestReporting’s top tweets for April 2023:

HonestReporting Calls Out the BBC For Use of Disputed Footage

Twitter has added context to a video of an Orthodox Jew allegedly spitting at two Christian nuns because it appears to be a response not to the nuns but to a bystander who said "Heil Hitler" in the background. So why did @BBCNews use the disputed footage in a report last night? https://t.co/HUOXjsIbeq pic.twitter.com/rWxRLvs3QX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 16, 2023

HonestReporting Fixes The Times of London’s Coverage of the Murder of the Dee Sisters

One of very many media outlets that whitewashed the murder of innocent Israelis. Here @thetimes, we fixed your egregious and inaccurate headline. pic.twitter.com/Qwd5T6Afxp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 9, 2023

The New York Times Is Obsessed With Israel

Number of times countries featured in @nytimes Middle East video section (data since May 2021): 🇮🇱 Israel 51

🇹🇷 Turkey 12

🇮🇷 Iran 11

🇮🇶 Iraq 9

🇵🇰 Pakistan 4

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 3

🇸🇾 Syria 3

🇦🇫 Afghanistan 2

🇲🇦 Morocco 1

🇯🇴 Jordan 1

🇶🇦 Qatar 1 #WhyAreYouSoObsessedWithMe? — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 20, 2023

HonestReporting Corrects The New York Times on Minority Rights in Israel

Really @nytimes? If by "Palestinians in Israel," you mean Israeli Arab citizens, they do have equal rights under the law upheld by the Supreme Court. West Bank Palestinians aren't Israeli citizens & are therefore supposed to vote in Palestinian Authority, not Israeli elections. https://t.co/sJvCeKKtaK pic.twitter.com/ar6JCH8F79 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 16, 2023

The Truth About Temple Mount Rioting

These fireworks do not belong in a holy site. They were brought to the al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount by rioters hoping to start a holy war on Ramadan. Israeli police entered the site in order to facilitate the Muslim prayers that have and will continue to take place there. pic.twitter.com/7BSEVE7pWc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 5, 2023

HonestReporting Calls Out The New York Times For Its Selective Reporting

We are curious why the @nytimes chose to include a segment on the impact of Israeli strikes in Gaza but not on the impact of Palestinian rockets on Israel which preceded them. And we are horrified by your reporting (or lack thereof) on the terrorist attacks which claimed the… — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 11, 2023

The Truth About Gazan Water Infrastructure

As part of the 1995 Water Agreement, the PA was given control of the water infrastructure in Gaza. Hamas neglected the water system causing 40+% of its water to be lost to leaks, theft, & allowing seepage of saline into the water supply. More by @chaim_lax:… https://t.co/M8OEtW2iPP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 13, 2023

HonestReporting Exposes Fake News About the Dee Sisters

This 👇 is how you deal with #fakenews. Anti-Israel figures and Twitter accounts have circulated these photos to legitimize the murder of Rina and Maia Dee, who were killed by a Palestinian terrorist last Friday in the Jordan Valley. Please call out and report these photos if… pic.twitter.com/qCoRPE4Kjv — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 10, 2023

The Truth About Israeli Arabs and Palestinian Identity

HonestReporting Calls Out Reuters for Its Jerusalem Terror Coverage

Seriously, @Reuters? A "Jerusalem car ramming" wasn't responsible for wounding five (who, by the way, were Israelis) — a Palestinian terrorist, not a "driver," was. And why make a dead terrorist the subject of your headline rather than his victims?https://t.co/0UkvCthTol pic.twitter.com/4oH8DuGVOB — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 25, 2023

Jerusalem Terror Attack on the Eve of Israeli Memorial Day

BREAKING: Palestinian terrorist carries out car ramming attack in busy market area of Jerusalem; at least 3 people wounded so far. This comes hours before Israel begins its Memorial Day. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/woxHmI3Znn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 24, 2023

HonestReporting Mourns the Passing of Lucy Dee

It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lucy Dee, the mother of Maia and Rina Dee. The three women were murdered by a Palestinian terrorist on Friday. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rabbi Dee and his family. May their memories be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/k7bM1CoPL9 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 10, 2023

HonestReporting Corrects The Guardian on Israeli Democracy

Wrong @guardian!#Israel has ALWAYS been a democracy, with a 20% minority with full equal rights. Unfortunately, we cannot say the same for the Palestinians, who haven't held elections in nearly two decades. pic.twitter.com/yoFVXnOQ8a — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 3, 2023

Sky News Called Out for Its Selective Use of “Terror” Designation

Well done @SkyNews for calling it a terror attack in Tel Aviv. But why do you only call it terror when foreigners, not Israelis, are the victims? https://t.co/ParnShFSu2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 7, 2023

Israel Observes Yom Hashoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day

A powerful moment in #Israel when the entire country (including vehicles on the highways) comes to a complete stop for a two-minute siren on #HolocaustRemebranceDay.#YomHaShoah pic.twitter.com/89rWFJxHe7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 18, 2023

HonestReporting Calls Out The Guardian’s Terrorism Coverage

There are so many things wrong here, we don’t know where to begin, @guardian:

⛔️“violence” did not kill an Italian tourist

⛔️there is ZERO moral equivalence of escalation between the murder of 2 women and the downing of an unmanned drone

⛔️terror attacks have been increasing in… pic.twitter.com/1adsHIcfwi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 8, 2023