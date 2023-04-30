fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel Under Attack — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

HonestReporting Top Tweets – April 2023

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on Twitter, where the journalists, opinion formers and influencers are. Here are HonestReporting’s top tweets for April 2023: HonestReporting Calls Out the BBC For Use of…

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on Twitter, where the journalists, opinion formers and influencers are.

Here are HonestReporting’s top tweets for April 2023:

HonestReporting Calls Out the BBC For Use of Disputed Footage

HonestReporting Fixes The Times of London’s Coverage of the Murder of the Dee Sisters

The New York Times Is Obsessed With Israel

HonestReporting Corrects The New York Times on Minority Rights in Israel

The Truth About Temple Mount Rioting

HonestReporting Calls Out The New York Times For Its Selective Reporting

The Truth About Gazan Water Infrastructure

HonestReporting Exposes Fake News About the Dee Sisters

The Truth About Israeli Arabs and Palestinian Identity

HonestReporting Calls Out Reuters for Its Jerusalem Terror Coverage

Jerusalem Terror Attack on the Eve of Israeli Memorial Day

HonestReporting Mourns the Passing of Lucy Dee

HonestReporting Corrects The Guardian on Israeli Democracy

Sky News Called Out for Its Selective Use of “Terror” Designation

Israel Observes Yom Hashoah – Holocaust Remembrance Day

HonestReporting Calls Out The Guardian’s Terrorism Coverage

Make sure to follow us on Twitter to see our online activity in real time.

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Print Post
Chaim Lax
Chaim Lax
Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chaim moved to Israel in 2018. He has a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science and History from York University as well as an MA in Israel Studies from the Rothberg International School at Hebrew University. Prior to joining HonestReporting, Chaim worked with a variety of Israel advocacy organizations in both Canada and Israel.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Tweet
Share
Share
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Our tax ID# Is 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2023 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

Donate
Subscribe
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content