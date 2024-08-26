How Misleading Journalism Fuels a Destructive Narrative on Israeli Settler Violence

There is a certain kind of journalism that is born out of ignorance, with an unwillingness to be fair. It’s the worst kind of journalism, especially when the writer fills his or her article with deep inaccuracies along the way.

This is an ongoing trend when it comes to Israeli settler violence and IDF activities in the West Bank. Let’s be clear: HonestReporting is not here to defend any political stances or make excuses for violence.

However, it is necessary to point out where the media got their facts wrong. This is true for Christina Lamb’s “Gun in hand, the Israeli settler tells the Palestinian: I will kill you” that she wrote for The Sunday Times.

Implication that Israeli settler violence is common & accepted by all settlers

But many in both communities believe that Israel has opened a second front in the West Bank where Jewish settlers backed by the government have ramped up occupation and violence against Palestinians to unprecedented levels.

The media have a tendency to group a fringe minority of Israeli settlers with the settler population as a whole. This creates a picture that all settlers are violent and extreme, while the overwhelming majority of them do not engage in violence and are simply Israeli citizens who, for any number of different reasons, live over the so-called Green Line.

In fact, there are constant Palestinian terror attacks carried out on Israeli settlers as well, which are rarely documented in the media and these are not mentioned at all in Lamb’s article. Just this last week, a Jewish security guard in the Bar-On industrial zone in the West Bank was beaten with a hammer by a Palestinian terrorist who then stole his gun. The guard, Gideon Peri succumbed to his wounds.

Ideally, she should have mentioned that regardless of one’s personal beliefs on an Israeli presence in the West Bank, settlers don’t deserve to be attacked or murdered either.

Lamb also fails to differentiate Palestinian terrorists from civilians killed in IDF raids and clashes, nor does she distinguish between settler violence and IDF operations.

🛑 The majority of those Palestinians were killed while actively engaging in violence against the IDF. These casualty figures fail to differentiate between combatants & civilians. 🛑 And why no mention of Israeli victims of Palestinian terror in the West Bank during this period? pic.twitter.com/ZGJfEyogVY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 25, 2024

This isn’t to say that Israeli settler violence isn’t a problem. It is real, unfortunately. As Lamb wrote, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar recently warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of the “indescribable damage” settler violence is having on Israel.

Activist Daniela Weiss, who is featured in the article, represents a fringe minority, and not the mainstream residents of Jewish settlements.

Settler violence is a serious problem perpetrated by a minority of the Jewish residents of the region and deserves to be condemned. But @thetimes readers also deserve proper facts and at least some comments from mainstream Jewish residents rather than only the extremes. pic.twitter.com/KkAy1wXkRv — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 25, 2024

Hebron is not a “ghost town”

Another major point here is the way Lamb paints an image of West Bank cities like Hebron as a “ghost town,” when in fact, it is quite the opposite. Unfortunately, this is a common trope in the media, as there is a tendency to interview politicized organizations like B’Tselem or Breaking the Silence rather than more neutral experts.

🛑 Do Not Enter signs are aimed at preventing Israelis from entering Palestinian towns & villages.

🛑 Checkpoints exist to prevent Palestinian terrorism.

🛑 Hebron is a city of over 200,000 residents, only a tiny part of which is controlled by Israel. It’s not a “ghost town.” pic.twitter.com/PZLD9R7XRn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 25, 2024

The reality is that Israel, under the Hebron Protocol Netanyahu signed in 1997, has control of only about 20 percent of the city. With that in mind, Palestinians, so-called human rights groups, and others paint a picture of Hebron and other cities as suffering from Israeli military oppression. The reality is that in Hebron, the genuine issues and friction between Palestinians and Israelis are confined to only a small part of the city, most of whose more than 200,000 residents live under the full control of the Palestinian Authority.

As for “Do Not Enter” signs, those are aimed not at Palestinians but Israelis, to prevent them from entering Palestinian towns and villages where they may be at risk of becoming victims of terror. And it is this terrorism that necessitates military checkpoints in place for security purposes.

An offensive lack of fact-checking

In addition to the bias, there is also a fact-checking issue. It’s difficult to tell whether this is intentional ignorance, or lazy journalism. A faulty photo caption is not usually the journalist’s responsibility but is indicative of the manner in which the subject matter is being dealt with by editors.

Note to @thetimes: there are no “settlers” in Ashkelon, which is a major city on Israel’s coast. But this is only one of the problems with @christinalamb‘s story on settler violence inside the West Bank. 🧵https://t.co/FpigNz8t9u pic.twitter.com/1T16CIRWmE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 25, 2024

But a fact used to implicate someone in violence needs to be watertight and in this case, it certainly isn’t:

The AK47 assault rifle is not issued to any Israelis, who are required to hold a gun license & to register any weapons. Odd that an Israeli settler would be armed with a weapon more commonly used by Islamist terrorists. Is @christinalamb sure about this? pic.twitter.com/MxgumPiAR9 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) August 25, 2024

The tensions and violence in the West Bank are fair game for the media and it is incumbent upon decent journalists to expose genuine malfeasance, but it isn’t fair to distort facts or omit them. Lamb, seemingly driven by her own biases, fails to interview any mainstream Israelis from either the settler movement or security services — which seriously impacts the direction of her story.

If one is reporting on Israeli settler violence, he or she should also report Palestinian violence in the West Bank — to accurately report why the IDF carries out raids in the West Bank and who exactly was killed during those raids. There must be an accurate picture, and not the media’s favorite distortion of it.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

