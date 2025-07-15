How the NYT Tokenizes Jews — and Mandy Patinkin Helped Them Do It

It’s the final scene of The Princess Bride and Inigo Montoya, master fencer and revenge-seeker, is at the window of the castle with Westley and turns to him. “You know, it’s very strange. I have been in the revenge business so long. Now that it’s over, I do not know what to do with the rest of my life,” he says.

At face value, it’s shocking, and your jaw drops. You aren’t hearing these lines within the context of the movie itself, but from the Jewish actor who played Montoya in 1987. Mandy Patinkin is using that line to describe Israel’s war in Gaza during an exclusive feature interview with The New York Times Magazine.

The interview covered a wide variety of topics relating to the Patinkin-Grody family’s lives and careers, including their most recent resurgence to popularity through their TikTok videos. Nevertheless, the NYT decided to clip the portion about their opinions of Israel and antisemitism for social media, making it all about Gaza and fueling a gross representation of a token Jew.

The NYT magazine knew this portion about Gaza and antisemitism would go viral. With approximately 111,000 likes and counting and about 40,500 shares, the tokenization of Jews is a guaranteed win. That’s why clips of any other part of the interview are absent.

Would the magazine have featured it if it had featured pro-Israel sentiments?

The print version, appearing much more neutral, masks Patinkin’s visceral emotional response. But not only that. The interview on the magazine’s website was presented not in terms of the Patinkin family’s view of Israel or their Judaism, but their own interpersonal relationship, illustrated by Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody, happily dancing together for the camera.

Patinkin Melts Down Over Netanyahu But Not Hamas?

The full version of the interview on YouTube included content about Israel that wasn’t used on the Instagram reel. It included a bizarre story about Patinkin and his infant son in the early 1980s, sharing the stage at a Soviet Jewry rally with Benjamin Netanyahu during his tenure as Israeli Ambassador to the UN, claiming he didn’t know who he was at the time but felt bad “vibes.”

I didn’t know who he was, but he had a distasteful vibe, and I took my son and I moved him from my left — between the stranger and me — to my right arm so my baby would be between Mario Cuomo and me, not between this man. This man got up to speak, and I remember that he was introduced as the Ambassador from Israel to the United Nations. I’d often hear my parents say this phrase on the South Side of Chicago, in the Jewish community: “That’s good for the Jews” or “That’s bad for the Jews,” and in my mind, I heard, “That’s the definition of what’s bad for the Jews” — and I didn’t know this man. I just knew he was a threat to my child. Later I learned that that man was named Benjamin Netanyahu.

Patinkin and his equally famous wife, Kathryn Grody, placed blame solely on Netanyahu for the war in Gaza and none of the responsibility on Hamas. Grody also ignores very real antisemitism running rampant in the U.S. and around the world.

What a stark situation it’s become, that a future prime minister of a democratic country (regardless of political leaning) gives you “distasteful” vibes, but Hamas, a terror organization that governs a civilian population and embeds itself among them as it commits atrocities and lies about it, doesn’t even register. Why isn’t Patinkin mad at the world for wiping accountability from Hamas for a war that it instigated? Why doesn’t the NYT follow up with a question about it?

Instead, the onus of the responsibility is placed on… Israel?

If That’s Not Antisemitism, Then What Is It?

Grody claims that the term “antisemitism” is being used in bad faith.

I hate the way some people are using antisemitism as a claim for anybody that is critical about a certain policy. As far as I am concerned, compassion for every person in Gaza is very Jewish, and the fact that I abhor the policies of the leader of that country does not mean I’m a self-hating Jew or I’m antisemitic.

She is right that there’s nothing wrong with criticizing Israel’s government and certain policies. Innocent Gazans do deserve compassion. Israel’s actions do affect Jews across the globe.

But this is how she gets it wrong: Israel had not even struck back when pro-Palestinian protesters in New York City were chanting for an intifada and saying that any form of resistance is justified. There was no Israeli policy or decision to criticize then. No other question to ask other than how the most horrifying massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust was able to take place.

Grody unforgivably blames the actions of antisemites on Israel. Why must Jews be held responsible for the actions of Israel and its government?

The politics of what he’s [Netanyahu] doing is the worst thing for Jewish people. It’s like lighting a candle for anybody that has any antisemitic feelings. It’s creating a generation of wounded and hurt kids who will understandably be very angry. I feel deeply troubled and horrified by what is happening in my name. So I am very proud of every Jewish person that stands up for the humanity of people in the Middle East.

Antisemitism is the responsibility of antisemites. For anyone who claims otherwise, it’s worth looking at the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

War is horrifying, unfair, and certainly devastating. There is no doubt that innocents are suffering in Gaza, along with the Israeli hostages. But it’s important to remember how it started.

However, it’s crucial to note that Patinkin and Grody have flipped the issue. The problem did not start with Israel’s government, but with leaders who decided to weaponize their people against Jews, recruit them, and educate them to hate and to get revenge for lies they perpetrated — with the goal of globalizing the intifada.

It seems as though they have lost the plot. Accountability is on Hamas, on Islamic extremism, on their refusal to peacefully co-exist with Jews in the Middle East, and their lie that created decades of bloodshed between Arabs and Jews. The blame should not be placed solely on Israel’s government. There have been both left and right-wing governments and many in between that have had to fight wars and attempt to negotiate peace.

So this isn’t about Israel’s policies or Benjamin Netanyahu. It never was. It’s about seeing a crack in Israel’s armor and twisting the knife in. It is about antisemitism. And the NYT is capitalizing on token Jews who deny it.

