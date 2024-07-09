How UNRWA Covers Up Its Faulty Gaza Food Data

New data released by UNRWA about an alleged “famine” in Gaza has raised key questions.

Is famine imminent? Was there even a famine? Or has the supposed famine risk gone?

The answers have changed and contradicted each other.

X (formerly Twitter) users have been keeping track of the UN’s changing claims. Here’s some context:

UNRWA continually updates a published database detailing the amount of aid entering Gaza, including food and humanitarian aid. But that database is deeply flawed. In April, people started pointing out inaccuracies. For example:

Looted data was hidden from the public. Commercial data was excluded. Data was categorized incorrectly. For example, flour was considered a “non-food item” but blankets were listed under the category of “food items.”

These, among other errors, rendered the UN data invalid. After being called out on X, the UN took its database down in June to fix the errors.

Will it come back up? Will anything be changed? Place your bets!https://t.co/5VtVSw9lVC — Avi Bitterman, MD (@AviBittMD) June 18, 2024

We are now getting some insight into why UNRWA may have taken down their dashboard. Sadly it probably was not to make improvements to their numerous data errors. Instead, it appears that the majority of the trucks that were latest listed prior to the dashboard takedown (41/69… https://t.co/ECM8Ld2zIq pic.twitter.com/J18LHIwX29 — Avi Bitterman, MD (@AviBittMD) June 21, 2024

In June, UNRWA reinstated its database, fixing the obvious categorization errors, though it seems like not much beyond that has been corrected. Instead, the UN has now just decided to add disclaimers to their data, basically telling their audience that the data is incorrect, but continuing to publish it anyway.

Disclaimer 1: “This page of the supply and tracking dashboard currently only records UN trucks entering Gaza via Rafah and Kerem Shalom land crossings.”

Here they are counting only aid delivered by UN trucks and only aid flowing in from two points: Rafah and Kerem Shalom. According to COGAT, “a humanitarian aid delivery channel via Jordan is operational, and additionally, delivery channels are in the planning process.” On June 29, for example, “32 aid trucks were coordinated via the Jordanian Route.” There is also aid being imported through airdrops that is not included in the statistics.

Related Reading: Media Distort Revised Gaza “Famine” Report

Disclaimer 2: “This includes partial cargoes from INGOs and Red Cross, and excludes Commercial actors.”

Once again, the UN is admitting that it is excluding commercial aid, and including only “partial cargo.” How much is partial cargo? Even the UN says that there is no way to tell, but the amount of aid being sent into Gaza is definitely more than being reported.

Disclaimer 3 (under the “Food Security” tab of the dashboard): “Figures on food assistance was done in collaboration among various partners. Therefore, the numbers presented may encounter double counting.”

This is another example of the UN fully admitting that its process of obtaining data is flawed. Yet, this disclaimer is written in fine print at the bottom right corner of a page of an aesthetical and professional-looking data presentation.

The goal of UNRWA’s dashboard is to serve as a “comprehensive tool” to track aid and give “detailed insight” to the public about Gazan civilians receiving aid. While UNRWA claims to give a “transparent overview,” it seems like its definition of transparency is just adding disclaimers that admit that its data is flawed. It’s not “comprehensive” or “detailed.” In reality, it’s sometimes overestimated, sometimes underestimated, and always incomplete.

The only thing that’s true about the UN’s data is that it’s wrong. It publishes false data and attempts to remedy its inaccuracies by fine-print disclaimers.

UNRWA claims that the dashboard is an “invaluable resource” that “empowers humanitarian agencies” to help Gazan civilians, but it is also a dangerous, inaccurate resource

What makes it dangerous is that it enables news outlets to villainize Israel by citing what seems like a credible organization.

The media quote inaccurate information from the UN, which is then emboldened by the media, both harming Israel – and the truth – on the way.